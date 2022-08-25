Read full article on original website
ECBndt
6d ago
Maybe when cops stop acting like criminals we'll stop treating them like one. I will say this, for your own safety stay away when filming, you'll get a broader view of what's going on and will be able to catch more of what's happening. You're there as a witness, not to get in trouble yourself.
Reply(8)
13
3rd Ear
6d ago
That Law is TOTALLY INSANE!...These Republicans are SICK! These are some of the same TRASH that supported ATTACKING the Capital Police then cry "Back to Blue"....They're about "Backing the power to fulfill their agenda"
Reply(13)
10
Vertopian Gaming
6d ago
it doesn't ban recording cops all it does is make you stay a reasonable distance away while they do thier job
Reply(1)
6
Related
Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security...
Derek Chauvin moved from solitary confinement to medium-security Arizona federal prison
Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing, has been moved from a Minnesota state prison — where he was often held in solitary confinement — to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken...
Washington Examiner
ACLU wants US border officials to stop helping Abbott remove illegal immigrants
The nation’s largest civil rights organization is pressuring the Biden administration to bar federal law enforcement at the southern border from working with Texas troopers as the state attempts to return illegal immigrants to Mexico. The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday told the Department of Homeland Security it...
Arizona passed a law barring video recording within 8 feet of law enforcement. The ACLU and news organizations are now suing
The ACLU and multiple news organizations filed a lawsuit over an Arizona law that made it a crime to video record within eight feet of law enforcement activity after a warning is given from an officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge refuses to issue injunction in Georgia's ban on 'line relief' at polling places
(The Center Square) — Opponents of a state voting law say they plan to continue their fight after a federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction against Georgia's "line relief" ban at polling places. Senate Bill 202, the Election Integrity Act, which lawmakers passed in 2021, included several...
digg.com
Records Reveal That Trump Lawyers Copied Data From Election Systems In Multiple States
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. The Lede. A subpoena of Atlanta-based forensics firm SullivanStrickler found records revealing that Trump-allied lawyers hired the firm...
Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
Uvalde teacher says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s private meetings with victim families were ‘all for show’
A teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the site of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead — was left skeptical after Governor Greg Abbott paid the community a visit. Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Uvalde, told CNN that he thought the Republican governor's visit on Monday was "all for show," expressing doubt that any concrete action would be taken to prevent future mass shootings. “I felt like it was just a political thing, I don’t think they cared,” Mr Reyes said. “I think it was just it’s all for show. …...
RELATED PEOPLE
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"
Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
'Aspiring Proud Boy' who told his probation officer he was handing out Bibles on January 6 is sentenced to 4 months in prison on Capitol riot charge
Prosecutors said Bryan Betancur twice lied to his probation officer about his whereabouts in order to join Proud Boys at violent rallies.
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
Investigators staked out Richard John Steinle and watched him put on a glove and drop off a letter addressed to Jordan into the mail collection box.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buzzfeednews.com
Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Who Are Pregnant And In US Custody Are Being Moved Across State Lines To Access Abortion Services
Unaccompanied immigrant children who are in US custody and want to end a pregnancy are being moved to states that don’t have newly enacted abortion restrictions while advocates push to guarantee access for detainees across the board. New abortion bans or restrictions across the US have made it nearly...
A Maryland police officer fired 4 times was federally indicted on charges that he used excessive force and lied about it
Ex-officer Philip Dupree is accused of violating a man's civil rights during a 2019 traffic stop and making up a justification for why he did it, feds say.
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance
A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
My mother has been a follower of Alex Jones since the '90s. She’s not going to stop now.
Per his defense, when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones called the Sandy Hook parents crisis actors, “he was looking at the world through dirty glasses.” Maybe so. But he has built a career selling “dirty glasses” to people like my mother, a self-described “truther” who spread misinformation before and after the Sandy Hook shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
Washington Examiner
Texas state troopers returned 3,900 illegal immigrants to border
EXCLUSIVE: AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state troopers have taken custody of and returned to the border several thousand migrants who illegally crossed from Mexico, according to the governor’s office. In the five weeks since Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) directed police forces to arrest and transport back to ports...
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
Comments / 51