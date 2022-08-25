Read full article on original website
UT Tyler to launch computer engineering program in Fall 2023
TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler announced Tuesday it will offer a new bachelor of science in computer engineering degree to be launched in the fall 2023 semester. The program is set to be housed within the university’s college of engineering after it was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. “The new computer engineering program will create tremendous opportunities for students to prepare for careers in a rapidly changing, high-tech field and to contribute to an evolving and highly specialized workforce,” Hassan El-Kishky, Ph.D., department of electrical engineering chair said as quoted in a news release.
SW Ag Center awarded $7 million for agricultural health and safety
TYLER – The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) awarded the Southwest Center for Agricultural Health, Injury Prevention, and Education (SW Ag Center) a five-year grant to conduct research and outreach to improve the safety and health of agricultural, commercial fishing, and forestry workers (AgFF). According to a news release, this will be the sixth consecutive five-year award from NIOSH for the SW Ag Center. Over the next five years, researchers will investigate the role of organic dust in lung inflammation and characterize worker health status on western U.S. dairy farms. An intervention project will address health disparities among commercial fishermen, and a surveillance project will integrate motor vehicle crash and injury data in AgFF sectors.
Kilgore ISD votes in favor of guardian program
KILGORE — Kilgore ISD will join the list of East Texas schools that will implement the state’s guardian program for this new year. The district’s superintendent, Dr. Andy Baker said they are ready to beef up its campus safety measures. According to our news partner KETK, Baker said all school districts are concerned about what happened in Uvalde. He said with the guardian plan, it allows schools to reevaluate how safe their campuses are and how they can be improved. “This community has given us charge of their kiddos for many, many years and they trusted us to educate them and to keep them safe, and this is just one more step that we believe is necessary at this point in time to continue that trust and to keep them all safe,” said Baker. The program’s purpose is to have a limited number of qualified and trained district employees who are armed with concealed guns on campus during school hours. Kilgore ISD is also adding more school security officers. Other schools participating in the guardian program include Pine Tree, Hallsville and Tyler ISD.
Weapon found in student’s backpack
TYLER – In a letter sent Tuesday to parents, Tyler ISD officials said a student was found to have a weapon in their backpack at Tyler High. In a prepared statement, school district spokesperson Jennifer Hines says, “An investigation is currently ongoing. The student was taken into custody and is currently at the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center. The student will face punishment in line with the school district’s student code of conduct, and the student could face charges brought by the Tyler ISD Police Department. As parents of our school community, we want to assure you that none of our students were put in harm’s way as the weapon was not displayed or used offensively.”
Jacksonville police chief on administrative leave
JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Police Department chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. That’s according to our news partner KETK. According to a statement from the local government, “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be placed on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation within 2-3 weeks in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation. The City believes that people are the priority. As such we have procured an outside party to investigate the allegation.”
City proposes $9.2 million in drainage improvements in 2023
TYLER — The City of Tyler is proposing $9,206,000 in drainage improvements in fiscal year 2023. Six projects are proposed to be funded through the FY 2023 budget. These projects total $926,000, according to information from the city. They include work at Indian Creek and Loop 323, Willow Creek on North Parkdale Drive and Loop 323, storm drain improvements on South Bois D’Arc Avenue and Park Heights Circle, and inlet boxes on South Glenwood Boulevard and Grove Street. Additionally, the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Half-Cent Sales Tax Program Annual Work Plan includes funding in the amount of $8,280,000 for four projects. They include repairs and improvements to the drainage system, stabilizing an area of West Mud Creek near the 1500 block of Rice Road, and work on West Mud Creek at Keaton Avenue, and from De Charles Street to Wynnwood Drive.
East Texas housing market cooling down
TYLER – Over the last few years, the housing inventory hasn’t kept up with demand. According to our news partner KETK, a new house listing would receive multiple offers in just hours, most above asking price, but now the market has flipped. “The housing market definitely is slowing down,” said Luis Torres, Senior Business Economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Economy expert Luis Torres with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas says the housing market during the pandemic was on a roll. “The major driver of seeing such a hot housing market during the pandemic, was historical low mortgage rates that we show during that period,” said Torres. He spoke at UT Tyler recently about why he thinks interest and mortgage rates rising are now causing the market to cool off.
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will be clearing trees from the right-of-way on FM 1845 and FM 3053. Crews will also be cutting high edges on FM 2207, from FM 1252 to SH 135 N. Expect flaggers controlling traffic. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will be performing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A sweeper and herbicide unit will also be in various locations throughout the county. Click this link for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY – A lane closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, on I-20 westbound in Gregg County, as crews begin sweeping operations, weather permitting. It’s due to start near mile marker 595 (near Estes Parkway), and it’s planned for one lane only from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Traffic will still be able to pass, but delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews. Another lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County had been scheduled this Thursday but has now been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast. It was to have started near mile marker 593 (southwest of Longview). Officials say they’ll keep us posted on re-scheduling.
Tyler police: Pedestrian dies after leg is severed in train accident
TYLER – Tyler police report a person has died after his leg was severed in a Monday accident involving a train. According to our news partner KETK, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Bonner Avenue and Locust Street, near the overpass, shortly after 9 a.m. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews arrived. He died after being transported to a local hospital. According to Tyler police, the original call came in from railroad dispatch and a second call came from a train operator. Police say the case is still under investigation.
One dead, two injured after ambulance involved wreck
SMITH COUNTY – DPS reports one person has died and two were injured after an ambulance was involved in a two-car crash on a rainslick Toll 49 at FM 16. A preliminary investigation indicates the ambulance was northbound on Toll 49 around noon Tuesday when a southbound car lost control, crossing over into the northbound lane and striking the ambulance. The car driver, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was killed. The driver and passenger in the ambulance sustained what were termed non-life-threatening injuries. According to our news partner KETK, officials with UT Health East Texas have confirmed that it was one of their ambulances involved in the crash.
Cargill Long Trail parking lot closed Friday, Sept. 2
LONGVIEW — A new restroom at the Fourth Street trailhead for Longview’s Cargill Long Trail will be delivered the morning of Friday, Sept. 2. The parking lot will be closed Thursday night and remain closed throughout Friday.
