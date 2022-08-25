Read full article on original website
‘The Patient’ Co-Creators Explain Those Serial Killer Quirks and the ‘Spark’ Between Stars Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson
Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of Episodes 1 and 2 of “The Patient.”. FX’s “The Patient,” from “The Americans” executive producers Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, immediately paints a picture of a disturbed serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson) with — if not the willpower to curb his murderous tendencies — the self-awareness that he should at least get some help. And despite the terrifying predicament that kidnapped therapist Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) finds himself in, the psychothriller manages to elicit laughs from the audience; namely, at the murderer’s expense, for things like his penchant for Dunkin’ coffee and his “not unrelated” need to pee for tens of seconds on end.
‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep
Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Star, Dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, the star of this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes “Triangle of Sadness” and whom appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning,” has died, TheWrap has confirmed. The actress was 32. Dean died Monday in New York City following a sudden and...
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Original Cast Member Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit Series in Season 10
“Chicago P.D.” is losing one of its original officers. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played detective Jay Halstead since the show’s first season, will be leaving early in Season 10, which premieres next month on NBC. “This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know...
Animated Drama ‘Pantheon’ Brings Sci-Fi Nightmare to Vivid Life: TV Review
For any adult still avoiding animation out of some stubborn refusal to understand its advantages as a both visual and storytelling medium, “Pantheon” makes its ambitions known from the get-go. After the eerie opening theme, scoring a fluorescent string of code smashing through a Greek statue, the show cuts to a high-school classroom, where a blunt voiceover lays the stakes bare. “Most of the girls in my class completely missed the moment when the world began to end,” teen outcast Maddie Kim (Katie Chang) tells us, the laptops blinking in unison as if in agreement. It’s a fittingly arresting start...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Review: Prime Video’s Stunningly Epic Series Is Awe-Inspiring
Fans of Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” should be pleased with Amazon’s prequel series “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” Based on the appendices of the original trilogy, the series expands upon the original text to answer some of the crucial queries proposed by Tolkein. Questions like: what cost does war have on the young lives supplied to fight it? At what point is the individual greater than the community? How does one preserve their legacy? These eternal haunting questions search for answers amongst the resplendent beauty of New Zealand’s vast terrain, charming new characters and frightening paths to a country divided and at war.
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
‘House of the Dragon’ Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik to Exit Ahead of Season 2
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” has emerged as a certified blockbuster hit — but the epic fantasy series must do battle in Season 2 without co-showrunner, director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik is stepping away from the series, but...
‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 2 Teaser Finds Rivalries Heating Up On and Off the Court (Exclusive Video)
Rivalries are heating up on and off the court at Bringston University in a new teaser from Season 2 of “All American: Homecoming,” which TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The clip shows tensions are clearly rising between tennis stars Simone (Geffri Hightower) and Thea (Camille Hyde). Also making an appearance in the sneak peek are Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), from sister show “All American,” as they make a surprise trip to the Atlanta-based HBCU.
Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2022
As summer must eventually come to an end, so must these titles’ time on Netflix. With Halloween right around the corner, the streaming service will remove all eight seasons of “The Vampire Diaries,” as well as several thriller and horror films including “Nightcrawler,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Seven” and “Insidious” so be sure to watch these spooky season classics before the end of the month.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Adds Kyra Sedgwick, Elsie Fisher
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has expanded its cast for Season 2, adding Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher. The two join the Prime Video show in recurring roles, however no details were made available about their characters. Season 2 is currently in production. Based on the book of the...
‘The Umbrella Academy’ Actor Justin H. Min to Star Opposite Lucy Boynton in Searchlight’s ‘The Greatest Hits’
Justin H. Min has signed on to duet with Lucy Boynton as co-stars in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming musical “The Greatest Hits.”. Ned Benson (“The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby,” “Black Widow”) will write and direct the movie musical. Though not much has been revealed about the character or plot, the film has been described as “a love story centering on the connection between music and memory and how they transport us, sometimes literally.”
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show
Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
Jason Bateman to Co-Star Opposite Taron Egerton in Netflix-Amblin Thriller ‘Carry On’
Jason Bateman has booked his holiday travel. The multi-hyphenate is scheduled to star opposite Taron Egerton in the new Netflix thriller “Carry On,” TheWrap has confirmed. The film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, a man who knows a thing about transportation-related terror thanks to “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter.”
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Ratings Rise 2% to 10.2 Million
Even more viewers than Week 1 tuned in for the second episode of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” Sunday night, proving the premium cabler has a certified hit on its hands. More than 10.2 million viewers tuned in, representing a 2% uptick over the week before in domestic Sunday night viewing across linear telecasts and HBO Max, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data. Growing an audience week-over-week is tough to do in television these days; even the second episode of “Game of Thrones'” final season in 2019 dropped nearly 13% in Sunday night viewership from the first episode.
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Says He Didn’t Want to Wade Into Themes of Colonialism for Season 2: ‘I Was Going to Get Sniper Fire’
Mike White — the writer, director and creator of HBO’s Emmy-nominated “The White Lotus” — is acutely aware that some felt his breakout dramedy about the corrosive effects of privilege and wealth perpetuated the very issues he meant to lampoon. While the creator defends his vision for the first season, he’s also hoping that the highly anticipated follow-up will help broaden the anthology series’ worldview.
