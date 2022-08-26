COVID update: Illinois reports 5,116 new cases, 24 deaths

Illinois reported 5,116 new COVID cases and 24 new deaths Thursday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,666,458 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,664 related deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 1,375 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 148 patients were in the ICU, and 63 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 28.5.

A total of 23,206,696 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday and 65.49% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 6,979.