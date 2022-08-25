ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90

William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
TheWrap

Animators Voice ‘Deep Distrust’ of Warner Bros. Discovery After Latest HBO Max Purge

Showrunners and agents say company’s efforts to reduce debt are harming relationships with talent. Ian Jones-Quartey is used to seeing fan art and TikTok videos of his Cartoon Network show “O.K. K.O.: Let’s Be Heroes” on social media, but on Aug. 17 he found out something far more sobering from his fans: His show was one of three dozen titles that Warner Bros. Discovery had abruptly pulled from HBO Max as the company looks to reduce costs following its $43 billion merger earlier this year.
TheWrap

Paramount+ Bundles With Showtime and Is Now Available to U.S. Customers for as Low as $7.99

Beginning Wednesday, Paramount+ is offering a new bundle that combines the service’s library with Showtime’s portfolio of content all within the Paramount+ app. The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle is available to U.S. subscribers at a special, limited time price of $7.99 per month for the ad-supported Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for the ad-free Premium Plan.
TheWrap

‘The Patient’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Hulu’s Serial Killer Drama?

At first, FX’s new drama “The Patient” is by and large a two-hander centered on psychologist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and the serial-killing patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who abducts him in a desperate attempt to stop himself from murdering again. But as the taut thriller series unfolds, it also expands, introducing a handful of key players beyond the walls of Alan’s prison/Sam’s basement, be it through memory, imagination, or Sam’s constantly tense trips back to the outside world.
TheWrap

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Actor Justin H. Min to Star Opposite Lucy Boynton in Searchlight’s ‘The Greatest Hits’

Justin H. Min has signed on to duet with Lucy Boynton as co-stars in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming musical “The Greatest Hits.”. Ned Benson (“The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby,” “Black Widow”) will write and direct the movie musical. Though not much has been revealed about the character or plot, the film has been described as “a love story centering on the connection between music and memory and how they transport us, sometimes literally.”
TheWrap

Here’s What’s New on Netflix in September 2022

As the back-to-school rush arrives, Netflix has dropped a perfect mix of new titles and classic flicks right in time to procrastinate homework, work and whatever else life has in store. This month, the streaming service will serve up a dark comedy featuring Camila Mendes, Ana de Armas’ rendition of...
TheWrap

Megan Thee Stallion Cast in ‘She-Hulk’

Another Hot Girl is joining Tatiana Maslany in Marvel’s “She-Hulk”: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in the latest MCU project in a cameo role. The news was first reported by The Cut, which profiled the H-Town lyricist for her latest album, “Traumazine.” Of the part and her forays into acting, she said, “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” adding that she looks up to Queen Latifah and Ice Cube’s paths toward Hollywood.
TheWrap

‘The Orville’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Are the Most In-Demand Originals on Hulu | Charts

NBC’s ”Saturday Night Live“ reigns as the most popular title on the streaming service in July. The only Hulu original series that rank in the 10 most in-demand titles in its library in July are “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Orville,” according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. Both shows released episodes weekly throughout July.
TheWrap

TheWrap

