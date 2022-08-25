Read full article on original website
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Original Cast Member Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit Series in Season 10
“Chicago P.D.” is losing one of its original officers. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played detective Jay Halstead since the show’s first season, will be leaving early in Season 10, which premieres next month on NBC. “This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know...
Bishop Sycamore High School Football Scandal Documentary in the Works at HBO
Directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe have teamed up for “BS High,” a documentary chronicling the Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal, HBO announced Monday morning. The announcement comes a year to the day that the Bishop Sycamore Centurions took on IMG Academy in a game televised...
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
‘House of the Dragon’ Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik to Exit Ahead of Season 2
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” has emerged as a certified blockbuster hit — but the epic fantasy series must do battle in Season 2 without co-showrunner, director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik is stepping away from the series, but...
Animators Voice ‘Deep Distrust’ of Warner Bros. Discovery After Latest HBO Max Purge
Showrunners and agents say company’s efforts to reduce debt are harming relationships with talent. Ian Jones-Quartey is used to seeing fan art and TikTok videos of his Cartoon Network show “O.K. K.O.: Let’s Be Heroes” on social media, but on Aug. 17 he found out something far more sobering from his fans: His show was one of three dozen titles that Warner Bros. Discovery had abruptly pulled from HBO Max as the company looks to reduce costs following its $43 billion merger earlier this year.
Ben Kingsley to Reprise Role of Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s Wonder Man Show
Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+, according to multiple reports. The character last appeared in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. Reps for Marvel Studios and Disney+ did not immediately respond to request...
Paramount+ Bundles With Showtime and Is Now Available to U.S. Customers for as Low as $7.99
Beginning Wednesday, Paramount+ is offering a new bundle that combines the service’s library with Showtime’s portfolio of content all within the Paramount+ app. The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle is available to U.S. subscribers at a special, limited time price of $7.99 per month for the ad-supported Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for the ad-free Premium Plan.
Jason Bateman to Co-Star Opposite Taron Egerton in Netflix-Amblin Thriller ‘Carry On’
Jason Bateman has booked his holiday travel. The multi-hyphenate is scheduled to star opposite Taron Egerton in the new Netflix thriller “Carry On,” TheWrap has confirmed. The film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, a man who knows a thing about transportation-related terror thanks to “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter.”
Netflix Taps Former Snapchat Execs Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor to Lead Ad Venture
Netflix has tapped a pair of former Snapchat executives to lead its new ad venture. The streamer hired Snap’s chief business officer Jeremi Gorman and VP of sales Peter Naylor to oversee global advertising, a spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap. Both will start in September. Gorman has been with Snap...
Amanda Mackey, Who Cast ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘Rocky IV’ and Dozens More, Dies at 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director whose 40-year career counted credits like “A League of Their Own,” “The Proposal” and “The Fugitive,” has died. She was 70. According to multiple media reports, Mackey died in her sleep on Saturday from a type of blood cancer called myelodysplastic syndrome at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.
‘The Patient’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Hulu’s Serial Killer Drama?
At first, FX’s new drama “The Patient” is by and large a two-hander centered on psychologist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and the serial-killing patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who abducts him in a desperate attempt to stop himself from murdering again. But as the taut thriller series unfolds, it also expands, introducing a handful of key players beyond the walls of Alan’s prison/Sam’s basement, be it through memory, imagination, or Sam’s constantly tense trips back to the outside world.
‘The Umbrella Academy’ Actor Justin H. Min to Star Opposite Lucy Boynton in Searchlight’s ‘The Greatest Hits’
Justin H. Min has signed on to duet with Lucy Boynton as co-stars in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming musical “The Greatest Hits.”. Ned Benson (“The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby,” “Black Widow”) will write and direct the movie musical. Though not much has been revealed about the character or plot, the film has been described as “a love story centering on the connection between music and memory and how they transport us, sometimes literally.”
Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass Join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in ‘The Pain Hustlers’ for Netflix
Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman are attached to join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in the cast of “The Pain Hustlers,” director David Yates’ feature film for Netflix. Production on “The Pain Hustlers” kicked off this month. The...
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in September 2022
As the back-to-school rush arrives, Netflix has dropped a perfect mix of new titles and classic flicks right in time to procrastinate homework, work and whatever else life has in store. This month, the streaming service will serve up a dark comedy featuring Camila Mendes, Ana de Armas’ rendition of...
MGM Acquires Jason Statham and David Ayer Action Movie ‘The Beekeeper’
After being announced at Cannes as a sales title this past summer, Miramax’s “The Beekeeper,” directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham, has been acquired by MGM for theatrical distribution in the U.S., as well as select international territories. MGM, Statham and Miramax recently teamed on...
Randall Park’s Directorial Debut ‘Shortcomings’ Sets Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki as Stars
Randall Park has tapped Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki to headline the cast of his directorial debut “Shortcomings,” adapted from the graphic novel by Adrian Tomine. The film will also feature Tavi Gevinson (HBO’s “Gossip Girl”), Debby Ryan (“The Resort”) and Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No...
Megan Thee Stallion Cast in ‘She-Hulk’
Another Hot Girl is joining Tatiana Maslany in Marvel’s “She-Hulk”: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in the latest MCU project in a cameo role. The news was first reported by The Cut, which profiled the H-Town lyricist for her latest album, “Traumazine.” Of the part and her forays into acting, she said, “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” adding that she looks up to Queen Latifah and Ice Cube’s paths toward Hollywood.
‘The Orville’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Are the Most In-Demand Originals on Hulu | Charts
NBC’s ”Saturday Night Live“ reigns as the most popular title on the streaming service in July. The only Hulu original series that rank in the 10 most in-demand titles in its library in July are “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Orville,” according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. Both shows released episodes weekly throughout July.
Nell Tiger Free to Star in ‘The Omen’ Prequel Film at 20th Century
Nell Tiger Free, the star of Apple TV+’s “Servant” and who appeared in “Game of Thrones,” will star in “First Omen” for 20th Century Studios, a prequel film to the iconic horror franchise “The Omen,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
