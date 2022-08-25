Read full article on original website
Related
Fox Looks To Pair Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho On FS1 Show
Fox Sports is poised to shake up the casts of several FS1 studio shows, sources tell Front Office Sports. The sports cable network is looking to pair two young stars — Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho — for a national FS1 afternoon show, said sources. Meanwhile, Jason McIntyre is poised to succeed Taylor as co-host of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” (12 p.m. ET), said sources.
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
How ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza Avoided Scrutiny For Months
Matt Araiza was picked by many NFL Draft prognosticators to be the first punter taken. The San Diego State product who earned the name “Punt God” was ultimately the third punter selected as the Buffalo Bills nabbed Araiza in the sixth round with the 180th overall pick. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little League WS outhits MLB for viewers … again
It’s unfair to compare millionaire baseball players to little-leaguers. But not in the way you think. More people watched the
MLB・
Tim Tebow Part of Group Bringing Pro Soccer to Jacksonville
Tim Tebow is part of an ownership group of a new United Soccer League franchise planned for Jacksonville — the same city where his NFL comeback quickly ended a year ago. JAXUSL is slated to begin play in the second-tier U.S. pro league in 2025, the USL announced on Tuesday. The league currently has 27 teams with expansion planned for Santa Barbara, Calif., Iowa, and Louisiana, among other regions in future years.
CBS Sports Chairman: NFL TV Ratings Are Speeding ‘Freight Train’
Throughout the TV business, there’s a lot of doom and gloom about TV ratings for news and entertainment falling off a cliff. But networks that broadcast live NFL games are all smiles heading into the new 2022 season. The NFL has emerged as the most popular property in all...
Michael Irvin Re-Ups With NFL Network Before New Season
With the clock ticking toward kickoff, The Playmaker has scored a new TV deal. Michael Irvin has signed a new contract to remain with NFL Network, according to NFL Media spokesman Alex Riethmiller. Meanwhile, Irvin will continue his part-time gig with ESPN where he faces off against Stephen A. Smith on “First Take.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIV Golf Joins Player Lawsuit Against PGA Tour
LIV Golf has joined a group of its players — including Phil Mickelson — in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to an amended complaint obtained by Front Office Sports. Backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the upstart series is further escalating a bitter struggle...
GOLF・
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0