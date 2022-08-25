Tim Tebow is part of an ownership group of a new United Soccer League franchise planned for Jacksonville — the same city where his NFL comeback quickly ended a year ago. JAXUSL is slated to begin play in the second-tier U.S. pro league in 2025, the USL announced on Tuesday. The league currently has 27 teams with expansion planned for Santa Barbara, Calif., Iowa, and Louisiana, among other regions in future years.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO