NFL

Front Office Sports

Fox Looks To Pair Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho On FS1 Show

Fox Sports is poised to shake up the casts of several FS1 studio shows, sources tell Front Office Sports. The sports cable network is looking to pair two young stars — Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho — for a national FS1 afternoon show, said sources. Meanwhile, Jason McIntyre is poised to succeed Taylor as co-host of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” (12 p.m. ET), said sources.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Tim Tebow Part of Group Bringing Pro Soccer to Jacksonville

Tim Tebow is part of an ownership group of a new United Soccer League franchise planned for Jacksonville — the same city where his NFL comeback quickly ended a year ago. JAXUSL is slated to begin play in the second-tier U.S. pro league in 2025, the USL announced on Tuesday. The league currently has 27 teams with expansion planned for Santa Barbara, Calif., Iowa, and Louisiana, among other regions in future years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Front Office Sports

Michael Irvin Re-Ups With NFL Network Before New Season

With the clock ticking toward kickoff, The Playmaker has scored a new TV deal. Michael Irvin has signed a new contract to remain with NFL Network, according to NFL Media spokesman Alex Riethmiller. Meanwhile, Irvin will continue his part-time gig with ESPN where he faces off against Stephen A. Smith on “First Take.”
NFL
Front Office Sports

LIV Golf Joins Player Lawsuit Against PGA Tour

LIV Golf has joined a group of its players — including Phil Mickelson — in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to an amended complaint obtained by Front Office Sports. Backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the upstart series is further escalating a bitter struggle...
GOLF
