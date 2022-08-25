Read full article on original website
County approves $19.1M for college
HUDSON—The Columbia County Board of Supervisors approved the 2022-23 Columbia-Greene Community College (C-GCC) operating budget, at its monthly full board meeting August 10. The total budget is $19.1 million, which is $1.9 million (11%) more than last year’s budget of $17.2 million. Columbia County’s contribution is to be $3.5 million, an increase of $206,000 (6%) from last year.
Teen stabbed during argument in Hudson
HUDSON—City Police are investigating an incident during which a teenager was stabbed in the chest. Hudson City Police Department received a transferred call from the Columbia County 911 Center reporting that a stabbing had just occurred in the area of the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street, August 17 at 7:48 p.m.
