Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kathy Griffin, 61, ‘Bursts Into Tears’ After FINALLY Being Seen By A Female Cancer Doctor: ‘She Listened To Me’
“Yeah, so I’m returning home from an appointment with a female oncologist,” she wrote in an Instagram post to her nearly 700-thousand followers. “I actually burst into tears because she listened to me, she had a scribe take notes, and she set me up with three other female specialists in my network.”
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at Age 32, One Week After He Went Missing in Arizona
Country singer and songwriter Luke Bell has died, just over one week after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. He was 32. Bell’s friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog on Tuesday, August 39, just hours after new broke that the “Where Ya Been” singer had gone missing. According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon, Arizona, on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat. His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Original Cast Member Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit Series in Season 10
“Chicago P.D.” is losing one of its original officers. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played detective Jay Halstead since the show’s first season, will be leaving early in Season 10, which premieres next month on NBC. “This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know...
Michael Fishman and Jayden Rey Won’t Return as Series Regulars in ‘The Connors’
Michael Fishman and Jayden Rey will not return as series regulars in the upcoming fifth season of “The Connors,” TheWrap has learned. Fishman’s name is not on the Season 5 lead sheet. In the show he portrays D.J. Conner, the younger brother of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson). Rey plays D.J.’s daughter.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show
Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston at VMAs: ‘I Wish People Understood What They Were Going Through’ (Video)
Rapper Nicki Minaj shouted out Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston in her Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. After a small hiccup of not having her phone — which had her typed-out speech — on stage, Minaj read off what she wrote about her opportunities, collaborators and more.
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Milly Alcock on Her Journey to the HBO Hit
HBO’s long-awaited “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” premiered to a huge audience last Sunday, courting nearly 10 million viewers on premiere night, and making actress Milly Alcock, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, not one, but two of the top Google trending topics related to the show.
Chris Rock Blasted Over ‘Disgusting’ Joke Making Light of Nicole Brown Simpson’s Murder
Chris Rock’s quip that returning to host next year’s Oscars after being slapped by Will Smith would be like Nicole Brown Simpson returning to the restaurant where she ate before she was brutally murdered did not sit well on social media. The comedian, who was explaining why he...
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Milly Alcock on Rhaenyra’s ‘Heartbreak’ Over Her Father’s Betrothal
Plus, the actress tells TheWrap what it was like squaring off with Matt Smith when her character flew on dragonback to Dragonstone. Spoiler alert: This story discusses plot details from “House of the Dragon” Episode 2. Rhaenyra Targaryen was left shocked and hurt at the end of Sunday...
Johnny Depp’s VMAs 2022 Moon Person Appearance Called ‘Dumb, Embarrassing’
MTV watchers were largely underwhelmed by Johnny Depp’s appearance at the 2022 VMAs on Sunday, which merely featured his face superimposed on a floating “Moon Person” suit, joking, “I needed the work.”. Fans mocked the “big comeback” and “big redemption arc” for the actor, whose career...
‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep
Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
Animators Voice ‘Deep Distrust’ of Warner Bros. Discovery After Latest HBO Max Purge
Showrunners and agents say company’s efforts to reduce debt are harming relationships with talent. Ian Jones-Quartey is used to seeing fan art and TikTok videos of his Cartoon Network show “O.K. K.O.: Let’s Be Heroes” on social media, but on Aug. 17 he found out something far more sobering from his fans: His show was one of three dozen titles that Warner Bros. Discovery had abruptly pulled from HBO Max as the company looks to reduce costs following its $43 billion merger earlier this year.
