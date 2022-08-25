ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at Age 32, One Week After He Went Missing in Arizona

Country singer and songwriter Luke Bell has died, just over one week after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. He was 32. Bell’s friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog on Tuesday, August 39, just hours after new broke that the “Where Ya Been” singer had gone missing. According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon, Arizona, on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat. His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.
ARIZONA STATE
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Ziering
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
James Garner
Person
Joe E. Tata
Person
Shannen Doherty
Person
Luke Perry
Person
Jennie Garth
TheWrap

William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90

William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89

Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Beverly Hills#Peach Pit Owner#The Peach Pit#Tmz#Rockford
TheWrap

‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show

Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep

Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Animators Voice ‘Deep Distrust’ of Warner Bros. Discovery After Latest HBO Max Purge

Showrunners and agents say company’s efforts to reduce debt are harming relationships with talent. Ian Jones-Quartey is used to seeing fan art and TikTok videos of his Cartoon Network show “O.K. K.O.: Let’s Be Heroes” on social media, but on Aug. 17 he found out something far more sobering from his fans: His show was one of three dozen titles that Warner Bros. Discovery had abruptly pulled from HBO Max as the company looks to reduce costs following its $43 billion merger earlier this year.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy