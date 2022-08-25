Read full article on original website
Related
massdevice.com
EndoQuest Robotics to install surgical robot system at Brigham and Women’s Hospital
EndoQuest Robotics announced today that its proprietary surgical robot system will be installed at a major Boston hospital. Houston-based EndoQuest’s endoluminal surgical (ELS) system will be installed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) in Boston. It’s the world’s first endoluminal surgical robotic system for scar-free upper and lower...
FDA clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
CDC advisors are meeting Thursday to discuss Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 boosters, and vote on whether to recommend them to the public.
massdevice.com
Masimo launches health-tracking watch for consumers
Masimo (Nasdaq:MASI) announced today that it began the full market release of its Masimo W1 health watch for consumer use. Irvine, California-based Masimo designed its W1 watch to offer accurate, continuous measurements and insightful health data. The wrist-worn wearable builds on the company’s personal, lifestyle-friendly designs for non-invasive blood parameter monitoring solutions.
massdevice.com
Medtronic, BioIntelliSense partner on distribution of wearable patient monitoring device
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it partnered with BioIntelliSense on distribution rights for the BioButton device. BioButton, a multi-paremter wearable for continuous, connected monitoring, measures up to 1,440 vital sign measurements per day. Its measurements include skin temperature, respiratory rate at rest, and heart rate at rest. The device, combined...
Comments / 0