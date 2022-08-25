Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it partnered with BioIntelliSense on distribution rights for the BioButton device. BioButton, a multi-paremter wearable for continuous, connected monitoring, measures up to 1,440 vital sign measurements per day. Its measurements include skin temperature, respiratory rate at rest, and heart rate at rest. The device, combined...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 HOURS AGO