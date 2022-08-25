ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

EndoQuest Robotics to install surgical robot system at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

EndoQuest Robotics announced today that its proprietary surgical robot system will be installed at a major Boston hospital. Houston-based EndoQuest’s endoluminal surgical (ELS) system will be installed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) in Boston. It’s the world’s first endoluminal surgical robotic system for scar-free upper and lower...
BOSTON, MA
Masimo launches health-tracking watch for consumers

Masimo (Nasdaq:MASI) announced today that it began the full market release of its Masimo W1 health watch for consumer use. Irvine, California-based Masimo designed its W1 watch to offer accurate, continuous measurements and insightful health data. The wrist-worn wearable builds on the company’s personal, lifestyle-friendly designs for non-invasive blood parameter monitoring solutions.
ELECTRONICS
Medtronic, BioIntelliSense partner on distribution of wearable patient monitoring device

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it partnered with BioIntelliSense on distribution rights for the BioButton device. BioButton, a multi-paremter wearable for continuous, connected monitoring, measures up to 1,440 vital sign measurements per day. Its measurements include skin temperature, respiratory rate at rest, and heart rate at rest. The device, combined...
TECHNOLOGY

