Ag theft suspect busted in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was identified and arrested after Tulare detectives began investigating multiple thefts from different ag-related businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to Tulare County deputies. Deputies say victims reported thefts of ATVs, vehicles, tools, equipment, and fruit. Through their investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Sean […]
KMJ
2 Arrested Following Officer Pursuit In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — Two people have been arrested following a pursuit that started in Central Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the vehicle failed to stop for a traffic violation near Belmont Ave. and Fulton St. which led to the pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle then continued on and...
IDENTIFIED: Arson suspect in Visalia dumpster fires
VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for arson in Visalia on Tuesday according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, on Sunday, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to a dumpster fire at Visalia Charter Independent Study, at 649 South County Center. Upon arrival, firefighters reported finding a dumpster fully engulfed […]
Man arrested for series of ag thefts in Tulare County, deputies say
Tulare County detectives have a man in jail accused of a series of ag business thefts. Victims reported thefts of ATV's, vehicles, tools, equipment and fruit.
1 detained after suspect barricaded inside Fresno home, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a Fresno home has been taken into custody, according to the Fresno Police Department. The incident prompted a lockdown at nearby McClaine High School and Wishon Elementary School – although officers say there were no threats directed towards those campuses. The lockdowns have since […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Fresno homicide that left man lying in road
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a homicide that occurred after a dispute in Fresno on Saturday, police say. Authorities say on Saturday shortly after 7:00 a.m. officers were called to the area of Orchard and Yale avenues following a report of a man lying on the road. When […]
Search for Jolissa Fuentes now a criminal investigation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for Jolissa Fuentes, a missing Selma woman, is now being treated as a criminal investigation, according to Selma Police. Selma Police say she was last seen on August 7th at an AM/PM gas station and neither she nor her car has been seen since. Joann Branda Jolissa’s aunt says “we […]
2 arrested after stolen AirPods tracked them to Reedley, police say
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects arrested for an armed robbery of a teenager were tracked to Reedley using a pair of stolen wireless earbuds, Sanger police say. On Friday, officers say they responded to a report of an armed robbery after a 14-year-old was confronted by two suspects and was threatened with a gun. […]
DOJ: Teen taken against his will leads to arrests
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two arrests have been made for an alleged scheme that took a teen against his will and transported him to Missouri, according to the Department of Justice. Officials unsealed a federal indictment on Tuesday charging 35-year-old Shana Gaviola, formally of Clovis, and 41-year-old Julio Sandoval, of Piedmont Missouri, with violating a […]
thesungazette.com
Terra Bella man hit by truck while running from officers
According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, dispatchers received a notification from a license plate reader (LPR) in the area of Leland and Hillman. The notification advised that a stolen vehicle was in the area and provided the vehicle description. Officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 73-year-old man in central Fresno, police say
A suspect is now in custody for the murder of a 73-year-old man in central Fresno over the weekend.
Police searching for 3 in connection to Merced armed robbery
The search is on for three people that robbed a convenience store in south Merced. The three got away with money, lottery tickets and liquor.
Judge rejects release recommendation for Fresno double killing suspect caught on video
21-year-old Nicholas House will stay in jail until his trial - after a judge rejected a release recommendation from the probation department Monday.
'She was an icon': Hanford family mourns beloved grandma killed in suspected DUI crash
71-year-old Estella Quintero was killed in a head-on crash on her way to Tachi Palace. Police say the man responsible for the crash was driving under the influence.
Two men arrested for grand theft, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for grand theft on Friday in Visalia according to the Visalia Police Department. According to officers at on Lebec Street and Harter Avenue around 7:30 p.m., two men identified as 19-year-old Ernesto Palacios and 36-year-old Luis Juarez were allegedly removing lumber from a construction site. Officials say […]
Gov. Newsom blocks parole for woman convicted of murder in Fresno DUI crash
Gov. Gavin Newsom has blocked parole for a woman convicted of murder in a deadly DUI crash in northeast Fresno.
L.A. Weekly
Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]
Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
GV Wire
Visalia Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in Arson at Former Girlfriend’s House
After considering a mountain of evidence against a 37-year-old Visalia man, a jury convicted him on four counts of attempted murder and other charges last week. Mark Martin faces life in prison for setting a fire in the garage at the home of a former girlfriend with whom he had two children on the evening of Feb. 7, 2021.
crimevoice.com
Alleged Possession of a Loaded Firearm at School
Originally Published By: Corcoran Police Department NIXLE webpage. “On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:35 PM, Corcoran Police School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified of a firearm on campus. Corcoran High School staff advised they had a student in the office who was in possession of a firearm. The SRO was informed one of the School Safety Officer’s was told a student had a vape pen in their backpack. When the School Safety.
calcoastnews.com
SLO man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno
A San Luis Obispo man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno, which was followed minutes later by another fatal motorcycle collision. [Tribune]. Christopher Ortega, 57 was riding a 2018 Kawasaki on southbound Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue east of Riverdale. At about 2 p.m. Ortega was illegally passing slower vehicles at a high speed in the center lane when he struck a concrete median wall, according to the CHP. The impact of the collision threw Ortega from the motorcycle, and he died at the scene of the crash.
