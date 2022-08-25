ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YourCentralValley.com

Ag theft suspect busted in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE  COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was identified and arrested after Tulare detectives began investigating multiple thefts from different ag-related businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to Tulare County deputies. Deputies say victims reported thefts of ATVs, vehicles, tools, equipment, and fruit. Through their investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Sean […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

2 Arrested Following Officer Pursuit In Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — Two people have been arrested following a pursuit that started in Central Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the vehicle failed to stop for a traffic violation near Belmont Ave. and Fulton St. which led to the pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle then continued on and...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Arson suspect in Visalia dumpster fires

VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for arson in Visalia on Tuesday according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, on Sunday, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to a dumpster fire at Visalia Charter Independent Study, at 649 South County Center. Upon arrival, firefighters reported finding a dumpster fully engulfed […]
VISALIA, CA
Fresno, CA
Cars
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Cars
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
YourCentralValley.com

1 detained after suspect barricaded inside Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a Fresno home has been taken into custody, according to the Fresno Police Department. The incident prompted a lockdown at nearby McClaine High School and Wishon Elementary School – although officers say there were no threats directed towards those campuses. The lockdowns have since […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Teen taken against his will leads to arrests

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two arrests have been made for an alleged scheme that took a teen against his will and transported him to Missouri, according to the Department of Justice. Officials unsealed a federal indictment on Tuesday charging 35-year-old Shana Gaviola, formally of Clovis, and 41-year-old Julio Sandoval, of Piedmont Missouri, with violating a […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Terra Bella man hit by truck while running from officers

According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, dispatchers received a notification from a license plate reader (LPR) in the area of Leland and Hillman. The notification advised that a stolen vehicle was in the area and provided the vehicle description. Officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
TERRA BELLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two men arrested for grand theft, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for grand theft on Friday in Visalia according to the Visalia Police Department. According to officers at on Lebec Street and Harter Avenue around 7:30 p.m., two men identified as 19-year-old Ernesto Palacios and 36-year-old Luis Juarez were allegedly removing lumber from a construction site. Officials say […]
VISALIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]

Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Alleged Possession of a Loaded Firearm at School

Originally Published By: Corcoran Police Department NIXLE webpage. “On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:35 PM, Corcoran Police School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified of a firearm on campus. Corcoran High School staff advised they had a student in the office who was in possession of a firearm. The SRO was informed one of the School Safety Officer’s was told a student had a vape pen in their backpack. When the School Safety.
CORCORAN, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno

A San Luis Obispo man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno, which was followed minutes later by another fatal motorcycle collision. [Tribune]. Christopher Ortega, 57 was riding a 2018 Kawasaki on southbound Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue east of Riverdale. At about 2 p.m. Ortega was illegally passing slower vehicles at a high speed in the center lane when he struck a concrete median wall, according to the CHP. The impact of the collision threw Ortega from the motorcycle, and he died at the scene of the crash.
FRESNO, CA

