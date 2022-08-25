LOS ANGELES — Building on the success of Project Homekey 1.0, Los Angeles County Aug. 24, secured $243 million in state funding for Homekey 2.0 which it will use to convert 14 hotels and multi-family apartments into interim or permanent housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This will add 720 units in Boyle Heights, Compton, East Hollywood, Inglewood, Koreatown, Redondo Beach, Lancaster, San Pedro, Westlake, Woodland Hills, and unincorporated Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO