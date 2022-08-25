ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named as bounce-back candidate for 2022 season

By Robert Sobus
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens had their fair share of bad luck in 2021, which saw the team lose a plethora of talent to injuries as well as enduring a six-game losing streak at the end of the season. One of their biggest losses due to injury was quarterback Lamar Jackson, who went down with a bone bruise in Week 14 and forced him to miss the final four games of the regular season.

Jackson’s presence on the field was felt during his absence, as he gives the Ravens the best chance to win on the field. In an article by Pro Football Focus and ESPN, they named the NFL’s bounce-back candidates for all 32 teams in 2022. When it came to Baltimore, Jamison Hensley of ESPN named Jackson as his choice, detailing that Jackson has had the best training camp of his career this summer as he enters his fifth season in the league.

“Jackson spent the offseason bulking up (adding 11 pounds of lean muscle) and working on his mechanics. The result has been the best training camp of his four-year career. The biggest factor in Jackson rebounding is a rebuilt offensive line. When Baltimore had one of the league’s best offensive lines in 2019, Jackson was a unanimous NFL MVP selection.”

While many criticized Jackson for not showing up to voluntary workouts, the quarterback worked hard away from the team. His mechanics and physique during training camp showed that he’s ready for the 2022 season, and the former Louisville star could make another run at league-MVP during the last year of his rookie contract.

KINGQUAD750
6d ago

He wants a big contract he’ll do good if he doesn’t he won’t get paid , he shouldn’t get what he’s asking for anyway if he does let some other team do it , the ravens don’t deserve to be hurt for years by paying one player that much money

no.news
3d ago

He is going to bounce right out of the league he is not an elite player , has not won any games that matter , the team could win every game in regular season but if you cannot win play off games your not much good to the rest of the team

