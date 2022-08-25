Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man accused of beating girlfriend with board, crowbar
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man was arrested on a felony assault charge, after being accused of severely beating his girlfriend on two occasions. John Collins, 25, of Red Creek Road, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of second-degree assault. He is accused of beating his girlfriend...
1039thebulldog.com
Pike County man wanted on several warrants still at large
A Pike County man is reportedly still at large following an arrest attempt last week that missed him but netted his friend. Pikeville police say an officer saw Jacob Vanover, who is wanted on several warrants, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at a gas station. When the...
mountain-topmedia.com
Fugitive gets away, but associate arrested
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — An attempt to arrest a Pike County fugitive Friday night ended with the suspect getting away but his companion going to jail. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Jacob Vanover, 22, of Pikeville, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at a gas station and knew him to be wanted on several warrants.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/31/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Casey Crawford, 31, of Corbin, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on a...
k105.com
Eastern Ky. father charged in shooting death of his 12-year-old daughter
An eastern Kentucky man has been charged in the shooting death of his 12-year-old daughter. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that deputies executed an arrest warrant on 47-year-old Stacy Collins, of Van Lear, charging him with the August 11 murder of his daughter, Stacia Collins. The...
Father arrested, charged in death of 12-year-old Van Lear girl
The Van Lear teen was reported missing, but later found dead on Aug. 11.
1039thebulldog.com
Three arrested in Letcher County on theft charges involving flood victims
The Letcher County Sheriff says three people were arrested over the weekend for stealing from flood victims. Sheriff Mickey Stines they are accused of going onto someone’s property and taking items that were outside drying out. On Friday deputies arrested one man for burglary and on Saturday a deputy...
WSAZ
Sheriff talks about operation to catch online predators
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the weekend, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office led a sting called Operation Soteria. The goal was to catch online predators looking to meet with minors for sexual activity. Destiny Handley is a mom of two boys. She said it’s very scary to think someone...
thebigsandynews.com
10 charged in Johnson County indictments
PAINTSVILLE — Ten people were named in indictments returned by the Johnson County Grand Jury last Wednesday, Aug. 17. • Gary Phillip Robertson, 42, of Paintsville, charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree rape for allegedly entering and remaining in a house in Paintsville and engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile on Nov. 1, 2022.
q95fm.net
Dumas Rescue Offering Assistance For Flood Victims Denied By FEMA
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Have you been denied for FEMA following the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky?. Dumas Rescue, along with Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY, is happy to say we have a contact of 5 retired attorneys willing to spend some time doing this type of assistance!
q95fm.net
Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence
A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
WSAZ
Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
1039thebulldog.com
Convicted former drug treatment owner has personal items seized
A former drug treatment clinic operator from Pikeville convicted last year of health care fraud has been ordered to fork over his home and other properties for not paying towards his restitution. Eugene Sisco III was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $3.2 million to the...
wklw.com
Large Carpet Donation to Benefit Flood Victims
Several truckloads of carpet and floor covering are being sent out of Johnson County in an effort to help those in need following the recent flooding. The carpet is being donated by May’s Carpet and Cabinets in Paintsville, who recently moved to a new location. Several officials and volunteers...
harlanenterprise.net
Vigil for Kayla Massingale to be held this weekend
A vigil will be held this weekend to honor the first anniversary of the death of a Harlan County woman. Friends, family, and the community are invited to Huff Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. to commemorate the life of Kayla Massingale. Massingale was found dead last September, and her...
1039thebulldog.com
Perry County man indicted on drug and weapons charges
A Perry County man has reportedly been indicted on federal drug and gun charges, the combination of which could potentially send him to prison for life. Officials say Benjamin Todd Mobelini of Viper was indicted last week for distributing meth, possession with the intent to distribute meth and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking offense, all stemming from a January arrest.
1039thebulldog.com
12 crews now cleaning up flood debris in Letcher County
The Kentucky Transportation cabinet still has debris removal contractors out across Letcher County picking up flood debris. There are 12 crews in Letcher County today out collecting your sorted out debris from the Rights of Way with two crews in Seco, two in Isom, three in Millstone, one in Neon, two in Whitesburg and two in Jenkins.
k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
mountain-topmedia.com
Father arrested after child found walking in road
ASHCAMP, Ky. — A Pike County father was arrested, after his child was found walking in the middle of the road. The child was discovered by members of the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, walking along Elkhorn Creek Road near Norman Cook Road, wearing only a diaper and tank top. Firefighters took the child back to their station, where they provided a meal, bath and fresh clothes.
wymt.com
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home
CROMONA, Ky. (WYMT) Richard Combs has spent the past four weeks cleaning up his property in the Cromona Community of Letcher County. The former coal miner is 69 and struggling to complete the hefty task. “I can only do so much physically with my hands, I’m trying to salvage what...
