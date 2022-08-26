Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes

A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.

Adventures with Purpose is headed to Pine Flat Lake to look for Jolissa Fuentes.

The 22-year-old went to an AMPM in the early morning hours of August 7.

Her phone was last traced to the Avocado Lake area, which is a few miles southwest of Pine Flat.

She was driving a silver Hyundai sedan.

Earlier this week, the same group of volunteers helped find the car containing the remains of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in a Northern California reservoir.

Jolissa's family has renewed hope with the dive crew on the case.

On Thursday, before the dive team entered the waters, they prayed.

Jolissa's aunt, Sandra Archuleta, says they are continuing to keep hope alive.

"We say in my family...we wake up in the morning, it's a new day for miracles... so expecting a miracle today knowing she's not in this water."

The first thing the team did when they arrived at Avocado Lake was to scan with sonar equipment.

"Our unique skillset with sonar is rare, and so we just want to help as many families and law enforcement agencies as much as possible," said team leader Doug Bishop.

Adds Sandra Archuleta:

"For us, it's just a blessing and honor to have them here. They are a tremendous group of men and have been very compassionate for my family, and we are just so grateful for them to be out here taking their time."

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Selma police point out they have been searching for Jolissa.

They say they've conducted a thorough search, concentrating on the shoreline.

They say there's no sign of a car and they have no indication Jolissa is in there.

But Doug with Adventure With Purpose says they will give it all they got...

"It's not always that we can solve a case, but we are able to rule out areas 100% so that other resources can be applied efficiently to other areas," Bishop says.

Authorities says they have no reason to believe any criminal act or foul play has occurred.