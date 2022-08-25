ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Frost provides injury update on Nebraska TE Travis Vokolek

Scott Frost and Nebraska are hoping to get starting tight end Travis Vokolek back quickly from an ankle injury sustained against Northwestern. In the season opener against the Wildcats, Vokolek was a favorite target of starting quarterback Casey Thompson. He finished with 5 catches for 63 yards and was consistently utilized as a safety valve over the middle of the field.
Rahmir Johnson 'caught between' roles in season opener, says Scott Frost

Rahmir Johnson was a key piece for Nebraska’s offense during the 2021 season. And for much of the offseason, chatter was building for Johnson to be utilized in a number of ways with the offense. Unfortunately, that did not materialize in Week 1. Anthony Grant led Nebraska in carries...
