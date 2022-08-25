Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost, Nebraska turn in 'damaging' performance in Ireland, says ESPN's Matt Barrie
Scott Frost had a damaging performance in Nebraska’s season-opening loss in Ireland, says ESPN’s Matt Barrie. Nebraska gave up a lead to Northwestern and ended up losing to Northwestern by 3 points, 31-28, in Week 0. Barrie wondered why Frost went for an onside kick and attributed that decision to Nebraska’s loss.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost provides injury update on Nebraska TE Travis Vokolek
Scott Frost and Nebraska are hoping to get starting tight end Travis Vokolek back quickly from an ankle injury sustained against Northwestern. In the season opener against the Wildcats, Vokolek was a favorite target of starting quarterback Casey Thompson. He finished with 5 catches for 63 yards and was consistently utilized as a safety valve over the middle of the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
saturdaytradition.com
Rahmir Johnson 'caught between' roles in season opener, says Scott Frost
Rahmir Johnson was a key piece for Nebraska’s offense during the 2021 season. And for much of the offseason, chatter was building for Johnson to be utilized in a number of ways with the offense. Unfortunately, that did not materialize in Week 1. Anthony Grant led Nebraska in carries...
Comments / 0