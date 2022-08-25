ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Local bondsman lies about wanted girlfriend’s location, Texas Ranger says

By Joshua Hoggard, Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkkHq_0hVGbOSY00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for a local bail bondsman with several previous arrests alleges he was concealing his girlfriend, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

RELATED: Wichita Falls bail bondsman back in jail https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgtJ2_0hVGbOSY00

Maxie Green mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

The owner of A to Z Bail Bonds, Maxie Green, 49, of Wichita Falls, was arrested by a Texas Ranger on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at a home on Tower Drive and charged with hindering the apprehension of a known felon.

The Ranger said he was attempting to find and serve warrants from Wichita and Lampasas counties on Christina Withington and he obtained information that she could be staying with her boyfriend, Green, at a home in the 5100 block of Tower Drive.

According to the Ranger, Withington was tracked to that home on August 24, surveillance was set up and Green was seen leaving and going to a school, then returning.

According to the affidavit, the Ranger then stopped Green in his driveway and said he had warrants for Withington and asked Green if she was inside the residence.

PRIOR ARREST: Wichita Falls bondsman remains on probation https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKwQ5_0hVGbOSY00

Christina Withington mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

The affidavit said Green denied Withington was in the house, then admitted she was there when the Ranger informed him she had been tracked there, and that he was aware she had outstanding arrest warrants.

Jail records who 8 arrests for Withington in Wichita County, and 4 for Green.

In May 2019, Green was arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attempted to use force against a woman who would not hand over the title of her car and money Green said she owed him. That charge was later dropped.

In 2013, Green was placed on an eight-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty in Archer County to the charge of injury to a child. He had first been charged with aggravated sexual assault involving a 7-year-old girl.

The girl claimed Green took off her clothes and molested her and that Green made her “pinky promise” not to tell anyone.

In September 2012, Green was arrested for allegedly tampering with a witness after police said he attempted to bribe a woman and would take care of her financially if she said an alleged assault never happened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
kswo.com

Possible attempted child abduction in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred recently near North Crain and Martha Street. According to the report, a 12-year-old female was walking home from school when she noticed a vehicle driving past her slowly, possibly following her. As she...
ALTUS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
City
Lampasas, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ranger, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Child shot at RBNC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Just before 5 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department was called out the River Bend Nature Center in reference to gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that an 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet. Chief...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Boy drowns in Montague County

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s report before releasing the name of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a Montague County stock pond last week. Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said an autopsy has been completed. The drowning happened last Wednesday, August 24, at a home outside Saint […]
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Ranger
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

MSU Texas police chief retires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s Police Chief Patrick Coggins is retiring after seven years of service at the university. Coggins started his law enforcement career in the Air Force back in 1986. He served in both municipal and county law enforcement before deciding that high education law enforcement was the niche he wanted […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The After Hours Artwalk, Rock and Roll Night at The Deep End, T.O.B.R.A. Barrel Race, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, September 1. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price:...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Faxon family asks for community help following farm equipment theft

FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family living in Faxon has asked for the public’s help recovering stolen farm equipment, worth tens of thousands of dollars. According to a Comanche County Sheriff’s Department Incident Report, the theft took place at a home on Southwest Baseline. The homeowner told deputies...
FAXON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway closed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday. Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years. In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Second mistrial in Joshua Fulbright murder trial

MONTAGUE CO (KFDX/KJTL) — After one week of testimony the second attempt to try a Dean man for the death of his fiancé’s toddler has ended in another mistrial. 97th District Attorney Casey Hall announced Monday, that a mistrial had been declared, just as the state was expected to finish presenting its witnesses in Joshua […]
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy