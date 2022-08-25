Read full article on original website
‘Dark Matter’: Jennifer Connelly To Star Opposite Joel Edgerton In New Apple TV+ Multiverse Series
Fresh off her role in one of the biggest films of all time, “Top Gun: Maverick,” Jennifer Connelly has found her next gig, which brings her back to the world of TV. According to Deadline, Jennifer Connelly is set to star opposite Joel Edgerton in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series, “Dark Matter.” “Dark Matter” tells the story of a physicist and family man, Jason Dessen (Edgerton), who finds himself trapped in an alternate universe where everything is different than what he knows. Over the course of the series, he has to travel the multiverse to save his family from an evil version of himself. The series features Connelly as the wife of Dessen.
‘Wonder Man’: Ben Kingsley To Return As Trevor Slattery In Upcoming Marvel Series
One of the things fans enjoy most about the MCU is just how interconnected everything is. Over the past 15-ish years, Marvel Studios has created a universe that spans more than two dozen films and multiple TV series, allowing for some characters to venture through multiple different franchises. Oddly enough, one of those characters is Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, who started as a pseudo-villain in “Iron Man 3” and reappeared in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” as comedic relief. Well, it appears Slattery’s MCU life is still going strong, as he’s set to appear in the upcoming “Wonder Man” series.
Neil Gaiman & Guillermo Del Toro Pitched A ‘Doctor Strange’ Movie To Marvel That Would Have Taken Place In The 1920s
Author and comic book writer Neil Gaiman has been making quite an impact on television in recent years with his series “American Gods,” “Good Omens,” “Lucifer,” and the newly released “The Sandman” on Netflix. However, the famed genre writer almost got involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the early days and confirmed a longstanding rumor about wanting to make a “Doctor Strange” film.
Joe Dante Talks Almost Making The Original ‘Batman’ Film & How He Wanted John Lithgow To Play The Joker
Iconic genre filmmaker Joe Dante is currently promoting his Scream Factory and Shout Factory TV takeover entitled “Joe Dante’s Film Inferno.” Taking place on September 3 on Screamfactorytv.com at 3pm ET, during the “Inferno,” the legendary director of ’80s classics like “Gremlins,” “Explorers,” and many more, will introduce and guide you through seven underrated classic feature films from the Shout Factory/Scream Factory catalog, including films like Roger Corman’s “Attack of the Crab Monsters,” William Castle’s “House on Haunted Hill,” and more.
‘Doctor Strange 2’ Writer Originally Had Reed Richards In A Post-Credits Scene
Leading up to the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” much of the hardcore fan discussion surrounded the suspected cameos in the film. Some were teased in the trailers, particularly Professor X (Patrick Stewart, reprising his role from the “X-Men” films). However, one of the biggest cameos was kept a secret until the film premiered, with John Krasinski showing up as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four. And it appears that even if Reed Richards didn’t show up as part of the Illuminati, the character was going to be part of the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ in one way or another.
Jordan Peele Teases More “Stories” To Be Told In ‘Nope’ Universe
After near-universal acclaim for “Get Out,” his directorial debut, Jordan Peele has begun to divide audiences with his newest films, “Us” and “Nope.” The latter of which, released earlier this summer, has been his most controversial yet, with people either saying it’s genius or trying to convince people it’s utter garbage. That debate is neither here nor there. However, according to Peele, it might be his first film to lead to other stories and potential sequels.
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Review: Massive Production Gets Off To A Promising Start
The wildly successful premiere of “House of the Dragon,” the prequel to HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” was criticized by some viewers for being a bit too overly familiar. Anyone who felt that way about the origin story of the Targaryens is likely to have a similar response to Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the streaming giant’s incredibly expensive tale of the early days of Middle-earth and the characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. “Rings” is so transparent in its desire to recreate what fans loved about the Peter Jackson-directed Oscar winners that the sense of mimicry could turn some people off. However, it feels more likely that even the haters will eventually respond to this mega-series like being reunited with an old friend, subconsciously (or even consciously) aware that the initial goodwill they feel toward the show has more to do with Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen than the new cast members but getting lost in the world of this show too much to care. “The Rings of Power” embraces its action/adventure origins, presenting epic fantasy storytelling in a way that not only shows its oversized budget but allows its world to feel expansive and deep, even if it sometimes feels like we already know our way around it.
‘Passengers’ Has a ‘Very Compellingly Accurate Scene’ Showing What a Pool Could Look Like in Space
A former astronaut confirmed the iconic pool scene in 'Passengers' is accurate.
‘Nanny’ Trailer: Sundance Award-Winning Thriller Arrives In Theaters Later This Fall
Horror films can be inspired by all walks of life. It’s not a genre that is limited to masked men chasing young teens with a knife. Thrills can actually be derived from something as sweet and loving as being a nanny. READ MORE: ‘Nanny’ Director Nikyatu Jusu On Her...
Legendary Reportedly Looking To Leave Warner Bros. Discovery For A New Studio Home
With all the drama surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery in recent months, particularly after CEO David Zaslav took over the company after its recent merger, it’s easy to forget that it wasn’t that long ago WarnerMedia (without Discovery) was battling plenty of controversy all on its own. The largest bit was the announcement that all 2021 Warner Bros. film releases would hit theaters and HBO Max on the same day. This led to quite a bit of discussion amongst the film industry and some damaged relationships between WB and some of its top talents including Christopher Nolan. And it appears we’re now seeing even more of that fallout, as Legendary is expected to sever its ties to the studio.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood Star In New Parody Biopic
Rock star biopics are pretty typical stuff nowadays. They tend to put the star on some sort of pedestal and make it seem as if he or she was destined for greatness. So, leave it to the folks making a Weird Al Yankovic biopic to throw that all on its head with the upcoming film, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”
BFI London Film Festival’s Slate Of World Premieres Includes Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’
Outside of Cannes, which still has big problems with showing Netflix content in-competition, most major film festivals are littered with premieres from the world’s biggest streamer. And this year, Netflix is spreading the wealth to even include the BFI London Film Festival, which is getting the honor of being the world premiere event for Guillermo del Toro’s highly-anticipated animated feature, “Pinocchio.”
John Boyega Would Be “Heartbroken” To Read Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Duel of the Fates’ Script Because It Was His Best ‘Star Wars’ Meeting
If you’re a fan of the “Star Wars” franchise, it’s sad to see how the sequel trilogy ended with a thud instead of the bang it deserves. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was meant to be this celebratory ending that would make fans cheer and bring to a close a series of films dating back decades. Instead, it was unsatisfying, terribly constructed, and haphazardly written. And it’s only made worse by knowing Colin Trevorrow might have had a pretty great conclusion up his sleeve if he would have stuck around to tell it and wasn’t fired and replaced by J.J. Abrams. It’s a thought that even troubles “Star Wars” actor John Boyega.
‘The Infernal Affairs Trilogy’ Re-Release Trailer: The Classic Hong Kong Thriller Film Series Is Getting New 4K Transfers
For many people, the only thing they know about “Infernal Affairs” is that it served as the inspiration for Martin Scorsese’s beloved “The Departed.” However, over the years, the “Infernal Affairs” trilogy has gained a legacy that some would argue is more influential on cinema than what Scorsese did with his reimagining. And thankfully, for those who have yet to see the films, you’re about to have a chance to see the films in their best presentation yet.
Netflix Fall Film Calendar: ‘White Noise,’ ‘Bardo’ & ‘Pale Blue Eyes’ With Christian Bale Dated For December
With the Fall Film Festival upon us, the Venice Film Festival, and Telluride Film Festival launching this week, streamers like Netflix are about to premiere some of their biggest titles of the year. Namely, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” Alejandro Innaritu’s “Bardo,” Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and Sebastian Lilo’s “The Wonder.” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September, was recently dated for December 23 for a Netflix release, and while Netflix has revealed its entire fall slate today, December looks like it’ll be the month for most of its Oscar contenders.
Taylour Paige & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joining Eddie Murphy In New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel
After years of talking about it and fans wondering if it’ll ever get made, it appears that Netflix’s long-in-development “Beverly Hills Cop” sequel is moving ahead. To help gain a bit of momentum, it appears that Eddie Murphy is no longer the only cast member to sign on, as we have two more stars joining the sequel.
Kogonada & Christopher Radcliff To Direct & Write New Series About The Death Of Vincent Chin; Chloé Zhao To Produce
The true story of the murder of Vincent Chin is chilling and horrific. Bringing that sort of story to life on TV will definitely take the skills of some talented filmmakers. Thankfully, that’s exactly what is happening with the upcoming series from Participant and producer Chloé Zhao, as they’ve found two acclaimed filmmakers to tell Chin’s story.
David Gordon Green Is Still Messing Around With The Ending Of ‘Halloween Ends’: “It Changes Every Day”
We are just about six weeks away from the debut of “Halloween Ends.” This is a film that horror fans have been waiting for a while now, as the previous two “Halloween” films from Blumhouse and filmmaker David Gordon Green have been pretty well received, making a lot of money for the studio. But even though we’re just over a month away from the film’s release, it appears “Halloween Ends” is still being tinkered with. Not even the ending has been completely locked.
Fall 2022 TV Preview: Over 45 Series To Watch
The 2022 television year has already produced acclaimed new series like “Severance” and “The Staircase,” alongside the return of critical darlings like “Better Call Saul” and “Barry.” With four months left in the calendar year, what do the streaming giants and cable networks have yet to debut? We collected the 40 most exciting shows that either have release dates scheduled between now and New Year’s Eve or could theoretically drop into the holiday season instead of waiting for 2023. There are a few returning favorites, including “The White Lotus” and another season of “Atlanta” (yes, already), but it’s mostly a list filled with potential, dominated by new series with high-profile pedigrees. Get your calendars out.
‘Look At Me’ Trailer: Sally Potter Turns A Deleted Scene Into A New Short Film Starring Chris Rock & Javier Bardem
Sometimes, a short film is created as its own project. However, that’s not always the case, as with Sally Potter’s upcoming short, “Look At Me.” Sometimes, a short film can be created almost by accident. As seen in the trailer for the upcoming short film, “Look...
