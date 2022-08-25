The wildly successful premiere of “House of the Dragon,” the prequel to HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” was criticized by some viewers for being a bit too overly familiar. Anyone who felt that way about the origin story of the Targaryens is likely to have a similar response to Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the streaming giant’s incredibly expensive tale of the early days of Middle-earth and the characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. “Rings” is so transparent in its desire to recreate what fans loved about the Peter Jackson-directed Oscar winners that the sense of mimicry could turn some people off. However, it feels more likely that even the haters will eventually respond to this mega-series like being reunited with an old friend, subconsciously (or even consciously) aware that the initial goodwill they feel toward the show has more to do with Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen than the new cast members but getting lost in the world of this show too much to care. “The Rings of Power” embraces its action/adventure origins, presenting epic fantasy storytelling in a way that not only shows its oversized budget but allows its world to feel expansive and deep, even if it sometimes feels like we already know our way around it.

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO