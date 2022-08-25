Read full article on original website
SFGate
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
On the road to Burning Man, 'unusual vehicles' impact I-80 traffic, CHP says
Make sure your "creative contraption" can make it up Donner Summit.
SFGate
Burning Man 2022 changes policy about coffee sales
Although the principles guiding most festivals include "see as many bands as you can" and "don't dare take public transportation," Burning Man operates on a different wavelength. The yearly event that's currently underway in the Black Rock Desert is rooted in 10 basic principles that govern what otherwise might devolve into pure chaos.
SFGate
REVIEW: 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS
This week I bring you the 2023 Chevy Traverse RS, a large SUV meant to compete with the likes of the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and Honda Pilot. The Traverse went through a huge re-do in 2018, and there was slight refresh for 2022. Exterior. The exterior of the Traverse...
CARS・
'His DNA was in San Francisco': Prolific photographer Fred Lyon dies at 97
"He was of an era that doesn't exist anymore," says gallerist Peter Fetterman.
Bay Area asked to conserve energy as temperatures skyrocket amid California heat wave
State officials are asking residents to conserve electricity between 4 and 9 p.m. Wednesday.
SFGate
CJ ENM Appoints Steve Chung, Former Fox Executive, to U.S-Based Growth Role (EXCLUSIVE)
South Korea’s leading entertainment group CJ ENM has appointed Steve W. Chung as its global chief growth officer. He will be based in Los Angeles. Previously, Chung served as chief growth officer at Fox Corporation. Prior to that Chung was the founder and CEO of Frankly, a publicly-traded media tech company based in San Francisco. He was also a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley and an executive producer in China.
The Daily 08-31-22: California's best-known whale dies from ship strike
The hearts of marine biologists across California sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale in Half Moon Bay surfaced Monday morning. Read more. • My car-less trip from SF to California's oldest state park • 'Prolonged, dangerous' heat wave coming to California this week
'Prolonged, dangerous' heat wave coming to California this week
California is bracing for a brutal heat wave that's expected to send temperatures soaring over Labor Day weekend.
Iron Chef Morimoto to open sixth ramen restaurant nationwide, first in California
There will be ramen, lots of it, but also sushi rolls and Peking duck from Iron Chef Morimoto.
SFGate
SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s...
