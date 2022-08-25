ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Burning Man 2022 changes policy about coffee sales

Although the principles guiding most festivals include "see as many bands as you can" and "don't dare take public transportation," Burning Man operates on a different wavelength. The yearly event that's currently underway in the Black Rock Desert is rooted in 10 basic principles that govern what otherwise might devolve into pure chaos.
FOOD & DRINKS
SFGate

REVIEW: 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS

This week I bring you the 2023 Chevy Traverse RS, a large SUV meant to compete with the likes of the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and Honda Pilot. The Traverse went through a huge re-do in 2018, and there was slight refresh for 2022. Exterior. The exterior of the Traverse...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SFGate

CJ ENM Appoints Steve Chung, Former Fox Executive, to U.S-Based Growth Role (EXCLUSIVE)

South Korea’s leading entertainment group CJ ENM has appointed Steve W. Chung as its global chief growth officer. He will be based in Los Angeles. Previously, Chung served as chief growth officer at Fox Corporation. Prior to that Chung was the founder and CEO of Frankly, a publicly-traded media tech company based in San Francisco. He was also a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley and an executive producer in China.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ferrell
SFGate

SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy