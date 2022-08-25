ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantagh, NY

101.5 WPDH

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Circus is Coming to Poughkeepsie!

There was a time a few years ago that I thought the circus was going to become a thing of the past. There were a lot of things that were done at the circus that may have been considered politically incorrect. But, like the rest of the world, the circus had to make changes to keep up with the times. And I’m happy to say the circus has survived, and it’s headed our way.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok

If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Big Orange County Blues Buffet to Benefit H.V. Animal Rescue

Is there anything better than a day of great music and food? How about a day of great music and food that will also benefit a Hudson Valley animal rescue? Now, that’s what I call a pretty good day. Mark your calendars now because that day is coming. Blues, delicious food prepared by a celebrity chef, and it all goes to help local animals.
PINE ISLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Annual air show wows thousands

MONTGOMERY –Eric Norberg, of Highland, loves aviation and is the son of a pilot, and Saturday he attended the New York International Air Show at the Orange County Airport outside the village. The show featured a B-25 from WWII and the United States Air Force’s Thunderbirds flying precision team....
MONTGOMERY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
CLINTONDALE, NY
fox5ny.com

3 family members drown in NY lake

NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sears to close Newburgh Mall store, last full-service store in state

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Sears department store at the Newburgh Mall, one of the longstanding anchor stores at the Town of Newburgh shopping center, will be closing. Mid-Hudson News confirmed the closure with a spokesman for the mall. He did not know when the facility, the last full-service Sears in the state, would shutter its doors for the last time.
NEWBURGH, NY

