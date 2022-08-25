Danbury Connecticut 1957: Travel through time with WWII veteran and milkman Herb Lundy as he unravels the mysteries of the fruit of the Spirit while finding a new destiny in a future that desperately needs his help. Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck is a nostalgic novel set in Danbury Connecticut in the late 1950s that intertwines fact, fiction, and the author’s own testimony into one heartfelt tale of faith and reclamation. An encounter with a gentle stranger sends Herb on a series of trips through time to discover the fruit of the Spirit with a joyful ending.

