ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Theater Barn Announces 2022-2023 Kids Workshop Season

The Ridgefield Theater Barn recently opened registration for their Fall workshops, Oliver, Jr, for teens, and The Day the Aliens Attacked Ridgefield, for younger performers. In addition, they have announced their entire season of teen and youth workshops through the end of the school year offering parents and kids the opportunity to plan (and register) ahead, and potentially save money with discounted packages if kids are enrolled for an entire season of workshops.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Parks & Rec Photo Contest, Chance to Win One Year All-Inclusive Family Membership (Plus Yoga, Cycle TRX, Row)

Send us a picture of you or your family enjoying Ridgefield Parks & Recreation. Photos may include: the Recreation Center, the Spray Bay, playgrounds, parks, trails, fields, Martin Park Beach, the Skate Park, programs, camps, birthday parties, the Wellness Center, fitness classes, etc. The winner will receive a one year...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, CT
Government
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
hamlethub.com

New Paradigm Theatre Presents "Project Cabaret" Class Program & Show

Fairfield, CT - The New Paradigm Theatre presents “Project Cabaret”, six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that the performers help create! The final show will be presented in a “Cabaret” club-style space with desserts and coffee, while students test their wings as performers, MCs and content creators! And each cabaret class will have the chance to perform solos and group numbers with a guest star from Broadway, Film or TV in their final cabaret performance.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Multi-Sensory Academics

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Multi-Sensory Academics!
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28

Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner guests can win Date Night for a Year! Thank you to the generous donors!

RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner and celebrate the nonprofit’s meaningful work on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. One of the event’s highlights is a raffle that promises the lucky winner “Date Night for a Year”. Yes - one year of fine dining, unforgettable experiences and getaways! Raffle tickets are $100 and a limited number will be sold.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Darien Arts Center Registration Open for Fall Classes in Dance, Music, Art

The Darien Arts Center is now enrolling at darienarts.org for fall classes in Dance, Music and Visual Arts for ages 3 through adult. Dance classes begin September 6th. DANCE classes include Ballet, Hip Hop, Broadway, Lyrical Jazz, Contemporary, Partnering, Pointe and Pilates. VISUAL ARTS classes include Cartooning, Digital illustration, Digital...
DARIEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hamlethub.com

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is HIRING a Museum Interpreter

Our museum is growing, and we’re looking for people to help support our mission-driven work! Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is currently hiring for a part-time Museum Interpreter. The Museum Interpreter creates engaging, accessible, and memorable experiences for visitors by delivering tours of our historic tavern museum and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Author Mark Holmes invites you to learn more about Danbury-based book: Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck

Danbury Connecticut 1957: Travel through time with WWII veteran and milkman Herb Lundy as he unravels the mysteries of the fruit of the Spirit while finding a new destiny in a future that desperately needs his help. Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck is a nostalgic novel set in Danbury Connecticut in the late 1950s that intertwines fact, fiction, and the author’s own testimony into one heartfelt tale of faith and reclamation. An encounter with a gentle stranger sends Herb on a series of trips through time to discover the fruit of the Spirit with a joyful ending.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

New Businesses to Open in Chappaqua, Celebrate with Ribbon Cuttings!

GREEN & TONIC will soon be opening on S. Greeley Avenue in Chappaqua! It will be offering delicious, plant-based, crave-able food designed to nourish the mind, body, and soul. The ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, September 12th at 3PM. MAKERSPACE is also coming soon to S. Greeley Avenue...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
hamlethub.com

Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut Awarded More Than $900,000 to Support Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Vocational Program

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut (GWNC) today announced it has received a grant of more than $900,000 to expand its Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Vocational Services. These funds will allow GWNC to replicate the services it has been delivering in Greater Bridgeport to the Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Full House at RHS: Back to School for Grades 10-12 Today!

For most Ridgefield Public School students, the first day of the 2022-2023 school year was yesterday, Monday, August 29. Ridgefield High School saves the first day for students entering the school for the first time. Today, August 30, they were joined by classmates in grades 10, 11, and 12. Here...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police SRO Head Back to School!

We would like to welcome everyone back to school and wish you all a great year! Our three School Resource Officers (SRO) have been waiting all Summer to get back to their schools. They're happy to see you, so say hello, and give them a fist pump or a high five when you see them.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy