wvxu.org
Ohio is already planning how flying cars and drones can deliver health care faster and better
It’s not about having cool technology, says Elaine Bryant, with both the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, when she talks about flying cars and drones. “This is going to change our lives and how we deliver health care.”. Bryant hosted a panel on health care Aug. 23 during...
wvxu.org
Urban revitalization grants create jobs, help restore properties and reduce blight in Greater Cincinnati
Duke Energy is working to reduce urban blight and help abandoned buildings in our community become useful again. The Duke Energy Foundation just announced $250,000 in urban revitalization grants to eight projects in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky to do just that. The grants are meant to spur economic development and bring jobs to Greater Cincinnati through the restoration of urban properties.
wvxu.org
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley lay out their vision for state and local infrastructure needs
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley emphasized the importance of investing in Ohio’s infrastructure while speaking to a group of regional planners and local government leaders. The two took part — at separate times — in a forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and the Ohio Association of Regional Councils.
wvxu.org
Kentucky wants to reduce wrong-way driver crashes. Here's how it plans to do it
Kentucky is preparing to introduce a four-pronged approach to reducing crashes caused by drivers going the wrong direction on highway entrance ramps and other limited access roads. The Commonwealth received a federal matching grant this month to help fund the initiative. "We identified, between 2015 and 2020, 88 incidences of...
