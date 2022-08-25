-Motor oil brand Mobil 1 has launched the “Keep Route 66 Kickin’” campaign to help preserve one of America’s most famous roads for motorists—the historic Route 66. The brand wants to encourage drivers that the best route can be the scenic route. To highlight this, the Mobil 1 Muffler Man will travel the iconic roadway, stopping at small businesses along the way and spotlighting their impact on Route 66 through world record attempts. Fans can explore keep66kickin.com to discover more about the historic highway and show their support for the local businesses along the road.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO