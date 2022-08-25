Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Red Wing Shoe Company Is Celebrating Workers This Labor Day by Not Discounting Its Stock
Leading safety footwear and apparel brand Red Wing Shoe Company has a history of supporting workers that stems back to 1905....
AdWeek
A Family's Battery Dependency Is the Focus of Volvo's Recharge Campaign
One of the added complexities of modern life and being forever connected is retaining battery charge daily, an anxiety Swedish car-maker...
CARS・
AdWeek
McDonald's Campaign Supports Spanish Farmers Impacted by Historic Summer Fires
Following a summer in where Spain saw some of the worst fires in its history, McDonald's released a...
NFL・
AdWeek
Deezer Targets Younger Users With Poster Campaign They Can Listen To
Through a poster campaign, which audiences can listen to, music streaming service Deezer has begun to promote its brand platform "The...
AdWeek
This Lenovo Campaign Takes a Peek Into the Lives of 'Digital Seniors'
The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a sharp increase in tech usage among older adults. Still, access has remained an ongoing issue. With many embracing a larger technological sphere, questions have arisen about how tech and advertising companies traditionally aimed at younger target demographics can accommodate a changing market.
AdWeek
American Airlines Chooses Walton Isaacson as Its Creative Agency of Record
Amid Covid-19 curveballs in the winter and a turbulent summer in the skies, airlines have a lot of noise drowning out...
AdWeek
Unilever Hit With Greenwashing Ad Ban for Vague Environmental Claims
Unilever is the latest business to fall foul of ad regulators for making "unclear" claims relating to the...
NFL・
AdWeek
Retail Media Is the Fast Lane for the Customer Purchase Path
We marketers have heard every single variation on the "funnel" metaphor imaginable. It's collapsed, it's dead, it's come back to life...
AdWeek
Snap Restructures Leadership While Announcing 20% Staff Cut
While announcing that it intends to make up to 20% of its staff redundant, camera company Snap has also restructured its international leadership beginning...
AdWeek
Tripadvisor's Viator Adds Fig as Creative AOR in Hopes of Becoming a Household Name
Viator, the experiences marketplace that is a part of Tripadvisor, is scaling its marketing this fall with the help of two...
AdWeek
Heinz's Branded Merchandise Isn't Like the Others
In recent years, several brands have debuted their own limited-edition apparel line. Instacart has done it. Popeyes has...
AdWeek
Wednesday Stir
-Motor oil brand Mobil 1 has launched the “Keep Route 66 Kickin’” campaign to help preserve one of America’s most famous roads for motorists—the historic Route 66. The brand wants to encourage drivers that the best route can be the scenic route. To highlight this, the Mobil 1 Muffler Man will travel the iconic roadway, stopping at small businesses along the way and spotlighting their impact on Route 66 through world record attempts. Fans can explore keep66kickin.com to discover more about the historic highway and show their support for the local businesses along the road.
AdWeek
Accessory Brand Swarovski Wants to Be a Part of Consumers' Self Improvement
Everyone has different sides to their personality to express, an insight accessories and jewelry brand Swarovski has tapped into while working...
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture: Content to Commerce
In an era of technological advancement, with various devices at our disposal, who still wears a watch? Lots...
AdWeek
Khara Wagner Is Anomaly LA’s New President
Anomaly is going through a period of change. Earlier this month, the shop became Bud Light’s agency of record, and it is gearing up for Web 3 with a global head of emerging experiences and technology, Chris Neff, who was hired in July. The agency also won over Dunkin as its creative agency of record in November, and other new business includes Jimmy John’s, Netflix and Tanqueray, resulting in a $137 million revenue increase that brought its numbers above pre-pandemic levels. Now, Anomaly LA has a new president.
AdWeek
Hardee's Debuts Strawberry Biscuit Ale as an Homage to Its Hot-Selling Breakfast Carb
It was a risk, more than 40 years ago, for a burger purveyor like Hardee’s to add made-from-scratch biscuits to its menu. But it paid off when the freshly-baked breakfast staple began selling like, well, hotcakes. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley...
AdWeek
Dual Camera Gets Prime Real Estate in Snapchat’s Main Camera Toolbar
Snap Inc. introduced Dual Camera for Snapchat at Snap Partner Summit in April as...
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-Insurer EmblemHealth is working to ensure the health of its communities remain at the forefront of New York City’s revitalization in the latest evolution of its “We Mean Health” campaign. The campaign utilized local artists to encourage communities to get mammograms, check their blood pressure, get screened for diabetes and schedule annual checkups. VMLY&R brought this year’s campaign to life across print, digital, audio and OOH that will be seen across NYC through the open enrollment season this fall.
AdWeek
Trolli and Halo Infinite Make a Sweet Team for Limited-Edition Candy Packs
Last year, Ferrara Candy's gummy brand Trolli teamed up with Microsoft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox gaming console...
AdWeek
Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Could Cost Between $7 and $9 Per Month
Netflix’s new ad-supported tier could be as low as $7 a month. Bloomberg reports the streamer is considering pricing its ad-supported plan at $7 to $9 per month, which is half the price of its most popular standard plan. Under this tier, users would be treated to four minutes...
