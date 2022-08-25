Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville officials gather to mark International Overdose Awareness Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville took the chance Wednesday to raise awareness about drug overdoses and what the public can do to help save a life. Around the world Wednesday, the color purple serves as a reminder of the lives lost to drug overdoses, an opportunity for the families left behind to come together and heal.
wdrb.com
Kayaker with terminal cancer preps for 66-mile journey down Indiana river to help others
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The open water. The chorus of insects. The serenity at Lake Stanfield has always helped Toby Stigdon find his peace. "I love the outdoors," he said. That's been more important in the past year than ever before. "I woke up one morning, and I couldn't turn...
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
wdrb.com
Louisville mother turns son's death into life's mission, warning families about the dangers of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid...
wdrb.com
First responders prepare for emergencies during US Coast Guard simulation on Ohio River
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police, SWAT, fire agencies and the Coast Guard were out in force on the Ohio River Wednesday, but not because of an emergency situation. It was all part of intra-agency training for possible dangerous situations that could occur on the water. Numerous first responder agencies all...
wdrb.com
Memorial planned in Louisville for Dr. Adewale Troutman, city's former health director
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is preparing to say goodbye to a beloved former community leader. Dr. Adewale Troutman spent six years as head of Louisville's Health and Wellness Department. He died July 21 in Tampa, Florida, from complications of Parkinson’s at the age of 76. Troutman left the...
wdrb.com
Developer behind east Louisville concrete plant submitting new design, councilman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The developer behind a controversial east Louisville concrete plant is submitting a new design. Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, sent an update to his district Tuesday afternoon saying this step means there will be a new public meeting with the Metro Design subcommittee. Hundreds of neighbors in...
wdrb.com
96-year-old revisits Louisville hotel where she spent her honeymoon in 1950
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 96-year-old Louisville woman got to have her "miracle moment" this month. Dot Zipperle revisited The Brown Hotel, where she spent her honeymoon night with her husband in 1950. At the time, she worked nearby and frequently got lunch at the hotel. The special day was...
wdrb.com
Officials working on future plan for site of George Rogers Clark replica cabin destroyed in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the ashes of the George Rogers Clark replica cabin in southern Indiana, something special will rise. It's just not clear what that will be yet. Built in 2001 to represent Clark's home on the river's bluff, the log cabin was destroyed in a fire last year. The only thing left standing is the cabin's chimney.
wdrb.com
Flames engulf 2 homes on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a massive fire heavily damaged two buildings on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary School early Wednesday. Firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway near Osage Avenue on a report of a fire. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department, said responding firefighters immediately encountered heavy flames coming from a vacant two-story residential property. The fire had extended to a two-story building next door with an apartment on the upper floor and an office on the ground floor.
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
wdrb.com
Demolition begins on playground in Sheppard Park to make way for new, accessible one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new, accessible playground is coming to Louisville. Work to tear down the old playground at Sheppard Park on West Magazine Street in the city's Russell neighborhood started Wednesday. Demolition is expected to be finished by the end of this week, and the new playground equipment...
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
wdrb.com
Bunz Burgerz moving to Paristown's Village Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local restaurant is moving into Paristown's Village Market. After 11 years on Baxter Avenue, Bunz Burgerz is moving to Paristown, which owners call a "more appealing" location. The "dive burger" restaurant plans to have the same menu and staff inside the Village Market, which will...
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Preston Highway on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to the crash on Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive around 6 p.m., according to police. Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston...
wdrb.com
Man who hit Kansas family in downtown Louisville indicted on murder, assault, DUI charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who admitted to doing drugs before hitting a Kansas family with his car on a downtown Louisville sidewalk was officially charged in the case. WDRB News cameras caught the moment Michael Hurley, 33, sat in handcuffs on the back of his car with the windshield shattered at 2nd and Market streets on July 5.
wdrb.com
Crews break ground on 40-unit affordable housing neighborhood in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground Tuesday morning on a massive affordable housing neighborhood in Louisville. A plot just off Greenbelt Highway is the site of Habitat for Humanity's new project to provide affordable homes for families in need. It will soon become Santa Fe Crossing. "It's crucial that...
wdrb.com
Overdose Awareness Day sparks warnings from health experts, survivors amid rising deaths
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Every Aug. 31, health care providers and community activists observe Overdose Awareness Day, a chance to highlight the issues facing America and recognizing the toll it takes. The state of Kentucky saw a nearly 15% increase in overdose deaths in 2021, according to a new report...
wdrb.com
Louisville cancer patient becomes 1st in Kentucky to receive new type of brain cancer radiation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Treating an aggressive brain tumor that reoccurs is an enormous challenge, but a neurosurgery team at UofL Health recently used a new approach to treat a patient who is now making a promising recovery. Tom Shober, who lives in Louisville with his wife of 33 years,...
wdrb.com
Crews finish removing contaminant that turned New Albany creek blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is now finished after a chemical spill turned this New Albany creek bright blue. The spill happened Aug. 11 after a business washed containers. Fluid from the process drained into Fall Run Creek, leading to the unusual color and an unusual smell. The New...
