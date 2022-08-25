ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville officials gather to mark International Overdose Awareness Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville took the chance Wednesday to raise awareness about drug overdoses and what the public can do to help save a life. Around the world Wednesday, the color purple serves as a reminder of the lives lost to drug overdoses, an opportunity for the families left behind to come together and heal.
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
Flames engulf 2 homes on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a massive fire heavily damaged two buildings on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary School early Wednesday. Firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway near Osage Avenue on a report of a fire. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department, said responding firefighters immediately encountered heavy flames coming from a vacant two-story residential property. The fire had extended to a two-story building next door with an apartment on the upper floor and an office on the ground floor.
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
Bunz Burgerz moving to Paristown's Village Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local restaurant is moving into Paristown's Village Market. After 11 years on Baxter Avenue, Bunz Burgerz is moving to Paristown, which owners call a "more appealing" location. The "dive burger" restaurant plans to have the same menu and staff inside the Village Market, which will...
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Preston Highway on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to the crash on Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive around 6 p.m., according to police. Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston...
Crews finish removing contaminant that turned New Albany creek blue

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is now finished after a chemical spill turned this New Albany creek bright blue. The spill happened Aug. 11 after a business washed containers. Fluid from the process drained into Fall Run Creek, leading to the unusual color and an unusual smell. The New...
