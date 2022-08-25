Read full article on original website
New York Man Suspected of Stealing $35,000 in Merchandise From Westport Ulta
Westport police have arrested a man who is suspected of being involved in the theft of more than $35,000 worth of products from Ulta in Westport over a span of nearly two months last year. Westport police responded to Ulta Beauty at 1365 Post Road East seven times between May...
State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter
The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
Application Period for Conn. Energy Assistance Program Begins Sept. 1
The application period for this winter's Connecticut Energy Assistance Program is beginning on September 1. Governor Ned Lamont says the program helps residents in the state, which includes both homeowners and renters, with the costs associated with heating their homes. According to officials, basic benefits toward heating bills are around...
McDonald's U.S. Head Says California Fast-Food Bill Unfairly Targets Big Chains
McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger said the bill unfairly targets big chains. Proponents of the legislation say it will help solve industry problems like unsafe working conditions and wage theft. Nearly 10% of McDonald's U.S. restaurants are located in California, according to Citi Research. The head of McDonald's U.S. on...
Mississippi Governor Declares Emergency After Jackson's Main Water Plant Fails
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, the state's capital and largest city, do not have access to reliable drinking water for the near future after the city's main water treatment facility failed on Monday. The state has issued a state of emergency for Jackson and has activated the Mississippi National Guard. It's...
