Read full article on original website
Related
These Are the 20 Most Under-the-Radar Restaurants in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Have you ever said this sentence, "wait, you have never eaten there?!" You know what I am talking about. The hole in the wall restaurant that...
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
Dartmouth
More than just a primary: New Hampshire politics keeps voters and legislators engaged in local communities
With a notoriously centrist electorate and a large state legislature, legislators share that New Hampshire’s government and voting patterns are unparalleled in the rest of the nation. This article is featured in the 2022 Freshman special issue. As one of the country’s smallest swing states, New Hampshire occupies a...
‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
Controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about Gov. Chris Sununu's grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?
We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the most seniors in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
Here Are 12 Swimply Pools That You Can Rent in Massachusetts
Summer will soon be dwindling down, so now is the perfect time to take a much-needed swim in the relaxing waters of a swimming pool. Maybe you want to lay out on a floaty with some sunglasses and feel the sun's rays, or you may want to enjoy the good old fashioned backstroke. Afterwards, you can find a sunny nearby spot and stretch out, put on some sunglasses, and read a good book with a cold, refreshing beverage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
NH’s GOP 1st Congressional District Primary Tightens Up
The Republican First Congressional District race has tightened up with Matt Mowers and Karoline Leavitt in a statistical tie in a UNH Survey Center poll but "undecided" still has a slight lead. The new poll of 1,993 voters showed Mowers the choice of 26%, Leavitt 24% and undecided with 25%...
New Hampshire nurse practitioners support Sununu’s veto of ivermectin bill
This column and headline were updated on Aug. 31 at 10:55 a.m. The New Hampshire Nurse Practitioner Association (NHNPA), representing licensed prescribers working in the state of New Hampshire, stands in strong support of Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of House Bill 1022, permitting pharmacists to dispense the drug ivermectin by means of a standing order. […] The post New Hampshire nurse practitioners support Sununu’s veto of ivermectin bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
More Pets Up for Adoption in Maine After Puerto Rico Rescue
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We all know the importance of “Adopt Don’t Shop!” and rescuing furry friends that are in shelters. We have many incredible shelters around Maine with high volume, allowing our residents to have ample opportunities and options for bringing a pet home in the most benevolent way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Becoming a Vermont game warden
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Game wardens are assigned to every corner of the state. Our Ike Bendavid learned more about what it takes to be a Vermont warden and met two of the new trainees. John Truong and Louis Daversa are in month one of their on-the-job training. They are...
These Theaters in New Hampshire and Maine Will Offer $3 Tickets for All Movies Sept. 3
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3.
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
WMUR.com
Video: More heat ahead before showers in New Hampshire
The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear, mild, and muggy with some valley...
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0