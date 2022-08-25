Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves, Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chaves; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Elida, or 25 miles southwest of Portales, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kenna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Inland Nassau, Trout River by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Nassau, northeastern Duval and southeastern Charlton Counties through 600 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near St. George to near Oceanway. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Callahan, Jacksonville International Arpt, Yulee, Nassau Village-Ratliff, St. George, Ratliff, Oceanway and Little Talbot Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-31 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Franklin and east central St. Lawrence Counties through 630 PM EDT At 558 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Piercefield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tupper Lake, Piercefield, Wawbeek, Gale, Childwold, Shurtleff, Axton Landing and Coreys. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 06:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Try to avoid being outdoors in the sun between 10 AM and 4 PM, stay hydrated, stay in a cool place during the heat of the day and during overnight hours, don`t rely on fans only and cancel outdoor activities during the day. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from 108 to 113 degrees for most of the Mojave Desert Region. Highs around 105 in the Owens Valley and up to 122 in Death Valley. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will struggle to fall below 80 degrees for many locations, which could set late August and early September records, including in Las Vegas. This, coupled with the increased recreation due to the upcoming holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly unique and potentially impactful.
Special Weather Statement issued for Borden, Dawson, Gaines by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-31 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Gaines A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gaines, Borden and Dawson Counties through 515 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, the public reported strong thunderstorms producing funnel clouds across Dawson and Borden counties, moving west at 10 mph. These funnels do not typically reach the ground, but if they do wind speeds are similar to that of a strong dust devil. HAZARD...Landspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lamesa, Seminole, Seagraves, Gail, Seagraves Airport, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Gaines County Airport, Welch, Los Ybanez, Loop, Punkin Center, Arvana, Hancock, McKenzie Lake, Tenmile, Paynes Corner, Higginbotham, Gaines County Park, Key and Sparenberg. LANDSPOUT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Gusty southwest winds and dry conditions on the east side Wednesday The backside of a shortwave trough will cause gusty winds and are expected to lead to critical conditions this afternoon for the east side in the presence of very dry surface conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA - In NorCal...Northeast Fire weather zone 284 and northwest Fire weather zone 285. This includes Tionesta, Newel, and Tulelake, plus Lava Beds National Monument. - In Oregon...Eastern fire weather zone 624. This includes Beatty, Bly, Lorella, Lakeview, and Valley Falls, plus the Fremont- Winema-National Forest. * WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, especially along ridges. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILEDURL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-31 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Bird City, or 14 miles southeast of St. Francis, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas, including the following locations... Wheeler. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Tusas Mountains Including Chama by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-31 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Tusas Mountains Including Chama A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA COUNTY THROUGH 315 PM MDT At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chama, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chama. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 145 and 164. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 15:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-31 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Custer and west central Pueblo Counties through 345 PM MDT At 311 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Junkins Burn Scar and Beulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency - call 911. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye and Northeastern Nye counties. * WHEN...11 AM Friday through 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, AND WA691 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, AND WA691 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...An increase in fire weather spread and activity will be possible as winds increase associated with a passing upper level shortwave.
Flood Advisory issued for Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hancock, Johnson, Marion, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana, Henry. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Shelbyville, Greenwood, Franklin, Greenfield, New Castle, Rushville, New Whiteland, Whiteland, Knightstown, New Palestine, Morristown, Carthage, Spiceland, Kennard, Mooreland, Lewisville, Fairland, Straughn and Dunreith. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency - call 911. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT..Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Northern Elko County, Southwestern Elko County, South-Central Elko County, and Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. * WHEN...11 AM Friday through 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, AND WA691 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, AND WA691 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...An increase in fire weather spread and activity will be possible as winds increase associated with a passing upper level shortwave.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135, 136 AND 137 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather Watch for low humidity and strong winds, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...Noon until 9 PM MDT Thursday * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Low 90s to the low 100s. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts could rapidly spread to the southeast.
Fire Weather Watch issued for South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. Target Area: South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties; Southern Oregon Cascades FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 281, 282, 623, AND 625 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA -In NorCal...CAZ280...Eastern fire weather zone 280. In CAZ281...most of fire weather zone 281. In CAZ282...all of fire weather zone 282. This includes the McKinney fire. -In Oregon...ORZ623...Southern portions of fire weather zone 623.In ORZ625...all of fire weather zone 625. * WIND...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Siskiyou County; Western Klamath National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 281, 282, 623, AND 625 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA -In NorCal...CAZ280...Eastern fire weather zone 280. In CAZ281...most of fire weather zone 281. In CAZ282...all of fire weather zone 282. This includes the McKinney fire. -In Oregon...ORZ623...Southern portions of fire weather zone 623.In ORZ625...all of fire weather zone 625. * WIND...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Watch issued for Crockett by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-31 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Crockett FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following county, Crockett. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Spencer; Warrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SPENCER AND EAST CENTRAL WARRICK COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, while Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has come to an end, some flooding has been reported in the Gentryville and Santa Claus areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Fire Weather Watch issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS
