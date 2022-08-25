Funeral arrangements have been made for one of the men who was shot and killed at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky. Visitations for Steven Wathen, who died at the age of 67 in Thursday night's shooting at the Harbor House, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel in Evansville, Indiana.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO