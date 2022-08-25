Read full article on original website
Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville
A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on Friday. Ingram Barge...
Woman burglarized multiple times after damage caused by Evansville house explosion
A burglary investigation is underway in Evansville, Indiana, after a woman called 911 to report multiple break-ins at her property after it was damaged in the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. Evansville Police Department officers were sent to take a burglary report at a home on North Weinbach Avenue on Tuesday...
Lunch On The Lawn returns to the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
Lunch On The Lawn at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse is happening once again this Friday. The outdoor event, which began before the pandemic, encourages residents and those working in downtown Evansville to enjoy their lunch right on the historic courthouse lawn. Attendees can either bring their own lunch or...
Woman revived and taken to hospital after ATV wreck in Warrick County
A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an ATV crash in Warrick County, Indiana. The 911 call came in around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an ATV crash that happened in Elberfeld. Authorities say the incident took place near Greenbriar Road east of Weyerbacher Road. A medical...
Recycling collections temporarily suspended for Evansville residents
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) officials say recycling collections have been suspended temporarily for customers due to equipment problems. A news release from EWSU issued on Tuesday says that the bailing machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is currently not operational, and that the parts needed to repair it may not be available until later in the week.
Two Tri-State high schools battling it out in annual blood donation campaign
This Friday the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is hosting it's second annual Big Red Battle to see if Daviess County High School or Owensboro High School takes home this year's 'Big Red Blood Drop'. This is the second year for the battle, as the two schools compete to see...
Wesselman Woods celebrates 50 years with four days of Birthday Bash celebrations
Wesselman woods is celebrating a milestone birthday. The nature preserved located on the east side of Evansville is hosting a four-day celebration event to honor their 50 year history of being in the River City. Some of the activities scheduled for the event include animal encounters, guided history hikes, and...
United Neighborhoods of Evansville to host a candidate forum in September
With several local political races coming up this November, a community organization is working to inform voters of their choices. United Neighborhoods of Evansville (UNOE) is hosting a candidate forum for several contested local races. The forum will be held Thursday, September 22 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in...
Henderson Lions Club awards $28,750 to local nonprofit organizations
Multiple nonprofit organizations in Henderson, Kentucky, received thousands of dollars in funding on Tuesday. Officials with the Henderson Lions Club distributed a total of $28,750 in grant funding to more than two dozen nonprofits. List of grant recipients and amount received:. A.B. Chandler Elementary ($1,000) Bluegrass in the Park ($1,000)
Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro
A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set...
One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting
One person was sent to the hospital with injuries after a shooting that happened in Evansville early Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of Lincoln Avenue and South Rotherwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man...
Police investigating shooting on Grand Avenue in Evansville
At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a shooting near the corner of Taylor and South Grand Avenue. Police were initially dispatched to a Marathon near the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood, but that is not where the shooting took place. According to the 911 call, the...
New pickleball complex coming to Newburgh
The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Pickleball court Tuesday. The 10 new courts will be located in the Newburgh Sports Complex/Vann Road Park. The organization started fundraising to build the court in February, and raised $50,000 by April. The Indiana Housing...
Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'
A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
Evansville school board member, business owner makes second court appearance after arrest
An Evansville business owner and school board member appeared in court on Wednesday morning after police said she was arrested in connection with a drug investigation. Amy Word appeared in court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with one felony count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance back in late July.
Funeral arrangements made for man killed in shooting at Henderson men's shelter
Funeral arrangements have been made for one of the men who was shot and killed at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky. Visitations for Steven Wathen, who died at the age of 67 in Thursday night's shooting at the Harbor House, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel in Evansville, Indiana.
Man accused of pulling loaded gun on neighbor in Evansville
An Evansville man is facing several felony charges after being accused of pulling a loaded gun on a woman and threatening to hit her with it. Officers say they responded to a report of a person with a gun at some apartments on West Maryland Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood
The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook. The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood. That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community. The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group...
EPD: Man on dirt bike arrested after fleeing from officer, crashing
An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing. An officer with the Evansville Police Department said he was going west down Virginia Street towards Highway 41 late Monday around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a dirt bike motorcycle driving east past him on Virginia.
Murder investigation on Ravenswood Drive continues
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive on Saturday night. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. Investigators say the suspect went to the home late Saturday night, kicked...
