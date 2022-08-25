ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville

A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on Friday. Ingram Barge...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
wevv.com

Recycling collections temporarily suspended for Evansville residents

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) officials say recycling collections have been suspended temporarily for customers due to equipment problems. A news release from EWSU issued on Tuesday says that the bailing machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is currently not operational, and that the parts needed to repair it may not be available until later in the week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

United Neighborhoods of Evansville to host a candidate forum in September

With several local political races coming up this November, a community organization is working to inform voters of their choices. United Neighborhoods of Evansville (UNOE) is hosting a candidate forum for several contested local races. The forum will be held Thursday, September 22 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lloyd Winnecke
wevv.com

Henderson Lions Club awards $28,750 to local nonprofit organizations

Multiple nonprofit organizations in Henderson, Kentucky, received thousands of dollars in funding on Tuesday. Officials with the Henderson Lions Club distributed a total of $28,750 in grant funding to more than two dozen nonprofits. List of grant recipients and amount received:. A.B. Chandler Elementary ($1,000) Bluegrass in the Park ($1,000)
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro

A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting

One person was sent to the hospital with injuries after a shooting that happened in Evansville early Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of Lincoln Avenue and South Rotherwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police investigating shooting on Grand Avenue in Evansville

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a shooting near the corner of Taylor and South Grand Avenue. Police were initially dispatched to a Marathon near the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood, but that is not where the shooting took place. According to the 911 call, the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New pickleball complex coming to Newburgh

The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Pickleball court Tuesday. The 10 new courts will be located in the Newburgh Sports Complex/Vann Road Park. The organization started fundraising to build the court in February, and raised $50,000 by April. The Indiana Housing...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'

A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Funeral arrangements made for man killed in shooting at Henderson men's shelter

Funeral arrangements have been made for one of the men who was shot and killed at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky. Visitations for Steven Wathen, who died at the age of 67 in Thursday night's shooting at the Harbor House, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel in Evansville, Indiana.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Man accused of pulling loaded gun on neighbor in Evansville

An Evansville man is facing several felony charges after being accused of pulling a loaded gun on a woman and threatening to hit her with it. Officers say they responded to a report of a person with a gun at some apartments on West Maryland Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood

The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook. The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood. That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community. The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

EPD: Man on dirt bike arrested after fleeing from officer, crashing

An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing. An officer with the Evansville Police Department said he was going west down Virginia Street towards Highway 41 late Monday around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a dirt bike motorcycle driving east past him on Virginia.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Murder investigation on Ravenswood Drive continues

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive on Saturday night. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. Investigators say the suspect went to the home late Saturday night, kicked...
EVANSVILLE, IN

