Travis County, TX

Ray
6d ago

What do you expect with a mayor and city council who have no regard for the tax burden they are placing on homeowners. Tax funded bonds, developer incentives and encouragement, and wasteful spending in general (consultants, studies etc.) continue to place upward pressure on taxes either through population growth fueled home value increases or funding of city operations. Mayor and city council solution has been to continually add to the tax burden placed on homeowners thus pushing others out of their homes that are still holding on but barely so. Ultimately it is a vicious cycle. Reign in Austin’s rapid growth is the key and do so by placing an initial tax on out of state first time resident home buyers and developers to discourage them at this point - or at least ensure they are supporting the additional city needs that they themselves are bringing about- including infrastructure.

austinite
5d ago

The city of Austin has copied and implemented the same homelessness programs that had previously failed in LA, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Denver, and other cities. Since 2016, Austin has spent more than $400 million on unsuccessful programs that have INCREASED total homelessness by 50% and DECREASED homeless in shelters by 30%, and is proposing to spend $515 million more. One if the biggest factors is that Austin has ZERO measurable goals or accountability for the programs to actually prevent or reduce homelessness. A second factor is Austin’s housing affordability programs have also been dismal failures: the Strategic Housing Blueprint has failed to meet its annual goals since inception. Austin should change course and copy successful homeless programs such as Houston’s or San Antonio’s.

G. Davis
5d ago

A lot of the homeless people in Austin came from California. But also the taxing of the austinites has to be blamed for this discrepancies. Probably a combo of those

