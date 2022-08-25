Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Spencer; Warrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SPENCER AND EAST CENTRAL WARRICK COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, while Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has come to an end, some flooding has been reported in the Gentryville and Santa Claus areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hancock, Johnson, Marion, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana, Henry. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Shelbyville, Greenwood, Franklin, Greenfield, New Castle, Rushville, New Whiteland, Whiteland, Knightstown, New Palestine, Morristown, Carthage, Spiceland, Kennard, Mooreland, Lewisville, Fairland, Straughn and Dunreith. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves, Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chaves; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Elida, or 25 miles southwest of Portales, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kenna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 14:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA - In NorCal...For the warning; Northeast Fire weather zone 284 and northwest Fire weather zone 285. This includes Tionesta, Newel, and Tulelake, plus Lava Beds National Monument. For the watch; all of fire zones 284 and 285. This includes all of eastern Siskiyou county and all of Modoc county. - In Oregon...For the warning; Eastern fire weather zone 624. This includes Beatty, Bly, Lorella, Lakeview, and Valley Falls, plus the Fremont- Winema-National Forest. For the Watch; Fire weather zones 625 and 625. This includes almost all of Lake county, and all of Klamath county except for north of Klamath Lake west of Chiloquin and Chemult. * WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to or in excess of 35 mph, especially along ridges. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Kent County in northwestern Texas Western Dickens County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Eastern Lynn County in northwestern Texas Garza County in northwestern Texas Crosby County in northwestern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Mcadoo to 3 miles west of Southland, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Slaton, Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Ralls, Kalgary, Grassland, Justiceburg, Caprock, Southland and Mcadoo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week. High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are expected through next weekend. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will struggle to fall below 80 degrees for many locations, which could set late August and early September records, including in Las Vegas. This, coupled with the increased recreation due to the upcoming holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly unique and potentially impactful.
Special Weather Statement issued for Pierce by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-31 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pierce A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Pierce County through 600 PM CDT At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Osmond, or 25 miles northwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree branches and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Pierce County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Colquitt, Grady, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colquitt; Grady; Mitchell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia, including the following counties, in south central Georgia, Colquitt. In southwest Georgia, Grady and Mitchell. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 739 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pelham, Camilla, Doerun, Schley, Sale City, Cotton, Hinsonton, Laney, Mitchell Co A/P, Spence, Greenough, Hartsfield, Poplar Arbor Church, Akridge, Branchville, Freeman, Bay, Elpino, Capel and Lester. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Hinds and Rankin Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 12.7 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Jackson 28.0 29.9 Wed 6 pm CDT 24.2 17.8 14.9
Special Weather Statement issued for San Juan River Basin, Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 16:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-31 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: San Juan River Basin; Southwest San Juan Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Archuleta County through 500 PM MDT At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Pagosa Springs, or 25 miles northwest of Dulce, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pagosa Springs. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 84 in Colorado between mile markers 18 and 24. U.S. Highway 160 in Colorado between mile markers 128 and 140. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-31 17:40:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WALLACE...THOMAS NORTHWESTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHERN SHERMAN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. Wind gusts up to 55 mph, reduced visibilities associated with blowing dust, and brief periods of torrential rainfall remain possible with this storms as they track toward the south and southeast.
