Effective: 2022-08-31 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting George, Greene and Wayne Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, flooding of lowlands will occur. At 22.0 feet, flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. At 26.0 feet, flooding at the highway bridge begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently cresting at a stage of 25.0 feet. It will begin to fall late tonight and will continue a slow fall to below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO