Amazon to close warehouses in Essex and Hanover by late October
BALTIMORE -- Amazon is closing warehouses in Essex and Hanover, impacting about 350 workers, the company said.Earlier this week, the online shopping behemoth filed a notice with the Maryland Department of Labor that it plans to close facilities at 7458 New Ridge Road in Hanover and 8411 Kelson Drive in Essex effective Oct. 25.Amazon says workers at the warehouses will be offered opportunities to transfer to nearby facilities with upgraded amenities."We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," said Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Hanover and Essex and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities including onsite parking and breakrooms with Canteen vending."
