First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho
BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
Idaho economics expert details impacts of proposed tax rebate checks
BOISE, Idaho — By the end of this week, the State of Idaho could be preparing to send another round of rebate checks to Idaho tax payers. The proposal: a tax rebate of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $300 for individual filers, whatever amount is greater. The idea was announced by Governor Brad Little last week. This week, Idaho lawmakers will vote on the package that includes rebate checks, income tax cuts, and investments into public education.
Campgrounds, bridges, boat ramps: Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Enacted in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act...
New USDA meat processing facility to open in Montana
A new meat processing facility is slated to open this fall in Havre, Montana. The facility, named Montana Premium Processing Cooperative, is a member-owned, service-based slaughter and processing facility with the capacity to process 4,000 animals annually. The new facility is the result of the Montana Farmers Union‘s and Farmers...
Quality Concerns hit Idaho Grain Crop
Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here’s what hunters need to know
IDAHO FALLS – Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this...
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
Election results for southwest, south-central Idaho school district bonds and levies
BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, August 30. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners. Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County) General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass) Yes: 53.52%. No: 46.48%. DID NOT PASS.
Here’s Where Idaho Ranks Among Coldest States
If you live here, you’re not surprised by the ranking. If you only visit in summer, you would be surprised. If you took a look at an old-fashioned map, you would get the idea. America’s top ten coldest states have some features in common. Clearly, they aren’t along the Gulf Coast!
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape, removal costs state $300 million each year.
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S. The grass grows quickly and threatens native plants.
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
$50 Million in Grants for Idaho Families Will Become Available in September
BOISE - Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong...
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
National Weather Service predicting ‘near record heat’ in eastern Idaho this week
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a heat advisory this week as “potentially, record-breaking” heat makes its way to eastern Idaho. The heat wave will begin Tuesday and is expected to last into the weekend. The average daily high will approach 100...
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
One month after 988 launch, Idaho crisis hotline sees increase in calls
BOISE, Idaho — Helping others is a priority in Christian Garcia’s life. “I had served in the military and just helping people, being a part of something bigger than yourself, was important to me,” Garcia said. Garcia works at the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline as a...
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most of the people in the room were Afghan refugees or military veterans — or both. ...
A prolonged and record heat wave builds over the West this week
(CNN) — Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are on the way for the West Coast and possibly staying dangerously hot through Labor Day as a mega heat wave builds in for the long term. More than 55 million people are currently under heat alerts from Southern...
Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins
A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
