Clark County, ID

KIVI-TV

First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho

BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
BUHL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho economics expert details impacts of proposed tax rebate checks

BOISE, Idaho — By the end of this week, the State of Idaho could be preparing to send another round of rebate checks to Idaho tax payers. The proposal: a tax rebate of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $300 for individual filers, whatever amount is greater. The idea was announced by Governor Brad Little last week. This week, Idaho lawmakers will vote on the package that includes rebate checks, income tax cuts, and investments into public education.
IDAHO STATE
agdaily.com

New USDA meat processing facility to open in Montana

A new meat processing facility is slated to open this fall in Havre, Montana. The facility, named Montana Premium Processing Cooperative, is a member-owned, service-based slaughter and processing facility with the capacity to process 4,000 animals annually. The new facility is the result of the Montana Farmers Union‘s and Farmers...
HAVRE, MT
Big Country News

Quality Concerns hit Idaho Grain Crop

Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Here’s Where Idaho Ranks Among Coldest States

If you live here, you’re not surprised by the ranking. If you only visit in summer, you would be surprised. If you took a look at an old-fashioned map, you would get the idea. America’s top ten coldest states have some features in common. Clearly, they aren’t along the Gulf Coast!
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape, removal costs state $300 million each year.

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S. The grass grows quickly and threatens native plants.
IDAHO STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29

Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
MONTANA STATE
FOX Reno

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE
erienewsnow.com

Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire

Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?

Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most of the people in the room were Afghan refugees or military veterans — or both. ...
eastidahonews.com

A prolonged and record heat wave builds over the West this week

(CNN) — Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are on the way for the West Coast and possibly staying dangerously hot through Labor Day as a mega heat wave builds in for the long term. More than 55 million people are currently under heat alerts from Southern...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins

A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

