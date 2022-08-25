Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO