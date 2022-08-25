Read full article on original website
Labor Day Traffic Safety Campaign
The Joliet Police Department announces its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on impaired driving and other dangerous behavior such as distracted driving and failure to buckle up. With messages like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” and “Drive High Get a DUI,” the high- visibility mobilization will run from Aug. 20 through the early morning hours of Sept.7 to include the Labor Day holiday, an often deadly time on Illinois roads.
Latest on Search for Missing Barge Worker on Des Plaines River
The Channahon Fire Protection District has updated the community on the ongoing search in the Des Plaines River for a missing barge worker. It was on Monday night, just after 7:15 pm, that the CFPD was called to the area of I-55 and the Des Plaines River for a missing member from a barge crew. An investigation showed that the crew member was last seen at approximately 5:45 pm.
Body of Missing Barge Worker Recovered from the Des Plaines River
The Channahon Fire Protection District has announced that the body of the missing barge worker was found in the Des Plaines River on Tuesday afternoon. It was on Monday night, just after 7:15 pm, that the CFPD was called to the area of I-55 and the Des Plaines River for a missing member from a barge crew. An investigation showed that the crew member was last seen at approximately 5:45 pm.
Troubled Oak Lawn bar closing after deadly crash
The restaurant was temporarily closed pending a village hearing.
Search For Man Who Fell Overboard In Des Plaines River Resumes
The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement are back in the Des Plaines River near Channahon this morning searching for a man. It was yesterday that a tug boat or barge employee fell into the river during the storm. A search for the man began and lasted until dark. Rescue crews were back searching early this morning.
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
Pilsen man charged with reckless conduct after blocking CTA Red Line exit while armed
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Pilsen man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after causing a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop. Nehemiah Knox was seen by police blocking access to the entrance/exit of a CTA Red Line station near East...
Officials urge drivers to avoid I-80 multiple weekends this fall
JOLIET, Ill. — Drivers can expect major lane closures along I-80 in the Joliet area this fall as crews work to patch and repair the expressway. The work is being done to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger I-80 reconstruction project begins in 2023. The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes this planned […]
Homeless Man Arrested for Failing to Register
Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 45-year-old homeless man for failing to register as a sex offender. Demarkus Baily is required to register at teh Joliet Police Depamtent on a weekly basis due to a previous sex crime conviction. Bailey failed to come to the Joliet Police Department to register as a sex offender on August 11, and he had not registered since. On August 29, at 7:29 AM, Officers located Bailey near the area of McDonough Street and South Chicago Street and placed him into custody without incident.
Car catches fire, drives off roadway into Des Plaines River
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Early Saturday morning, a driver’s car caught on fire and drove off-road into the Des Plaines River. According to the City of Prospect Heights press release, the person in the car was travelling eastbound on River Road towards Milwaukee Avenue around 5:49 a.m. when it hit a gaurdrail and a concrete […]
Gov. Pritzker Announces Proactive Steps Taken to Increase Gas Supply After BP Oil Refinery Fire
Illinois and neighboring states granted emergency federal fuel waiver from EPA; Illinois corn farmers will provide the needed fuel through ethanol production. Governor Pritzker announced today that his administration has taken steps to proactively address a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana caused by an electrical fire. Illinois, along with Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin, requested and were granted an emergency waiver of federal fuel regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Skydiver dies after accident in LaSalle County: Sheriff
LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies found a person dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, a company that describes itself as the Midwest’s premier skydiving facility.
Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora
A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
Man Cited For Hitting State Trooper In Cook Co.
A man is being cited for a violating Scott’s Law after hitting a state police squad car last week in Cook County. The accident happened Thursday morning on Mannheim Road, over I-290. Authorities say a trooper was stationary on the right shoulder assisting a stopped driver with emergency lights activated when the squad car was sideswiped by a Dodge van. There were no injuries reported. The driver of the van was issued a citation.
Joliet Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Armed Habitual Criminal
A traffic stop in Joliet on Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a individual wanted by the Illinois State Police. It was at 2:15 am, Joliet Police pulled over a vehicle near Gardner Street and Linden Street after officers saw a vehicle nearly strike another car as it exited Eden Bar and Grill. Police then saw the car driving in the opposite lane of traffic. Once the vehicle was pulled over, 48-year-old Christopher Walsh exited from the driver’s seat and began yelling at Officers. While speaking to Walsh, police noticed behaviors consistent with alcohol impairment. Officers attempted to place Walsh into custody but he attempted to pull away from police. Authorities were able to secure Walsh without further incident. It was also learned on the scene that Walsh had a revoked driver’s license.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
Bar with history of problems will voluntarily close, Oak Lawn officials say
The owner of an Oak Lawn bar linked to a deadly crash over the weekend has agreed to close the business for good, village officials announced Friday.
Joliet Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male juvenile from the 3200 block of McDonough Street. Landen Brown is a 17-year-old African American who stands at 5’08” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Brown was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top, and black Nike slides. Brown’s hair may be all black now and he is known to hang out in the St. Pat’s neighborhood or in the 0-100 block of McDonough Street.
Attack on mother, daughter among the latest violence at CTA 95th Street Red Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and daughter were violently attacked after getting off a Red Line train at the 95th Street Station.The pair were beaten and robbed by as many as ten people during the afternoon rush, but the violence didn't end there.CBS 2's Chris Tye traveled to the station on Tuesday and found himself at the center of another violent encounter.As the CBS 2 crew was preparing the story on the mother and daughter who were attacked, another woman was attacked. She was hit and maced in the face by a mob, although it's unclear if it was the...
Will County Weather Center: Worst of the Weather Has Moved Out of the Area
WJOL’s Will County Weather Center has announced that the worst of the severe weather has moved out of the Will County area for Monday afternoon/evening. Staff Meteorologist Andy Robb says that they radar should remain clear for the remainder of the day. There is still a chance of Thunderstorm later a night but those storms will most likely be scattered.
