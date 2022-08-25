[In reply to "What were you most excited about at your first Ohio State Game?" by ysubuckfan, posted at 08:15:06 08/30/22]. My Dad had built up the mystique surrounding it so when I got my first chance to go it was a huge deal. I remember so much about that day - parking on South Campus, walking past Mirror Lake, seeing the Stadium for the first time as we turned the corner around the old Larkins Hall...it looked so huge it couldn't possibly be real. Going to Skull Session, sitting in the upper deck and feeling like I was going to fall straight down into a sousaphone. Then the walk up to C Deck, looking down through the catwalks onto the heads of the B Deck folks below, on our way to the seats that seemed perched on the side of Mount Everest. And almost just as cold - the game was 1990 against Wisconsin and it was FREEZING; Dad had to take off my shoes halfway through the game and rub the warmth back into my feet. But we had a thermos of hot chocolate that helped us survive.

