theozone.net
I hope kids visiting the Stadium today get the same monumental impression that we did.
[In reply to "What were you most excited about at your first Ohio State Game?" by ysubuckfan, posted at 08:15:06 08/30/22]. I think the gameday atmosphere has become incredibly sterile compared to the latter days of yore, and advertisements / tv interruptions / piped-in music nothing but huge and constant distractions. But the stadium is still huge, the crowd is still loud, the band is still good, the team is still winning, and if you didn't know what it was like before you probably don't mind what it is now. It's still big and beautiful enough to take your breath away when you first walk out into the stands.
theozone.net
At 11 years old my first trip to the Stadium was so impactful I had actual dreams about it afterwards
[In reply to "What were you most excited about at your first Ohio State Game?" by ysubuckfan, posted at 08:15:06 08/30/22]. My Dad had built up the mystique surrounding it so when I got my first chance to go it was a huge deal. I remember so much about that day - parking on South Campus, walking past Mirror Lake, seeing the Stadium for the first time as we turned the corner around the old Larkins Hall...it looked so huge it couldn't possibly be real. Going to Skull Session, sitting in the upper deck and feeling like I was going to fall straight down into a sousaphone. Then the walk up to C Deck, looking down through the catwalks onto the heads of the B Deck folks below, on our way to the seats that seemed perched on the side of Mount Everest. And almost just as cold - the game was 1990 against Wisconsin and it was FREEZING; Dad had to take off my shoes halfway through the game and rub the warmth back into my feet. But we had a thermos of hot chocolate that helped us survive.
theozone.net
Rammed UNL in 2020 (covid year). Hung 77 on BG and Oregon State recently...
[In reply to "to my memory, Ohio State hasnt played a really solid opener in quite a while. Refresh my memory? *" by Bucket from Joe's, posted at 10:12:39 08/30/22]. ...but the Beavs had that RB go bonkers that everyone was sure he was going to be a pro football HoF after the game.
theozone.net
Will OSU finish in top 10 for O & D Scoring this year? Only 9 times in history has OSU had both (m)
With Knowles talking top 5 Defense, only 3 times has OSU had both a top 5 Scoring Offense and top 5 Scoring Defense. Definitely a list of most of the top OSU teams of all-time with several that should have won NC's. 2019 - Offense #3, Defense #4. 2006 -...
theozone.net
I saw this on another board and thought it was awesome: Imagine Corso comes to GameDay in Columbus on 11/26 (m)
[In reply to "True. Also will be tough on Kirk to see him go*" by Eph97, posted at 13:27:33 08/29/22]. and announces this is his last GameDay. Puts on the Brutus head one last time, full circle tribute to his first Mascot pick. It started with Brutus, it ends with Brutus. How epic would that be. Kirk would probably lose it, but the fans on set would explode.
theozone.net
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Game week has officially arrived. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media ahead of the Buckeyes’ primetime game vs No. 5 Notre Dame. Here are the highlights of what was said. Ryan Day. + Notre Dame is...
theozone.net
What were you most excited about at your first Ohio State Game?
Mine is Definitely the Band. The Entrance to and into the Stadium in Person is truly one Classic. Marching Down the field and watching the Head Majorette running to the front of the Band builds on the crescendo. Script Ohio builds the crowd excitement even more. Dotting the “l” brings a loud cheer from the Caverness Stadium. Then the O-H-I-O echoing from each area of the stands while watching the Opposition Staring in Awe into the Stands. Finally “Hang on Sloopy” between the 3-4 quarters pumps the crowd until the final minutes of a Victory.
