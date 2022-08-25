Alex Nedeljkovic is a pretty laid back guy. But like anyone who becomes a professional athlete, he is fiercely competitive. If you talk to him about his dog, Zeke, a smile spreads across his face, almost as if the black lab is a reminder of the joys in life, no matter how tough things are away from home. But if you ask him about last season, his first with the Detroit Red Wings, a stark seriousness rests in his eyes and in his body language. While meeting with the media following the 2021-22 season, he did not mince words about his play and the objective for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO