Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Apecoin are set to make significant strides in 2022
The crypto world has seen better times since its recent popularity, but that has not dwindled the faith that crypto enthusiasts have in the industry. Amidst the bearish flow of the market, some people believe that the industry will rise again. With this in mind, Ethereum (ETH), Apecoin (APE), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three new coins geared to achieve maximum headways for their holders when the market gets back up.
SEC Will Continue Treating Crypto-Assets Like Other Securities, Regardless Of Their Technology – Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler has insisted that his agency will continue being a “cop on the beat” concerning policing crypto-assets despite claims that they are not securities. In his latest Op-Ed published by the WSJ, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair stated that he did not see any reason for treating the crypto market differently from traditional markets “just because it uses a different technology.” According to him, despite the US federal securities laws being over 85 years old, they generally protected investors, including those in the crypto sector.
DeFi Protocol AngelBlock Unveils Startup Grant Program and Platform Launch
AngelBlock is a platform that connects knowledgeable investors with vetted, notable crypto and FinTech startups. The goal is to enable fully on-chain, decentralised financing and support from investors to new ventures in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and FinTech space that focus on early-stage investments. In addition to supporting three promising startups with a 90,000 USDT grant programme, the team is getting ready to launch the fundraising platform in Q4 of this year. Along with receiving 30,000 USDT each, the grant winners will also be listed on the platform for fundraising purposes and given mentoring access to the core AngelBlock team.
Aada Finance Announces The Launch Date Of Its Lending And Borrowing App On Cardano
Aada Finance, a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, announced the launch of the long-awaited Aada Finance V1 on the Cardano mainnet. According to the team, the release is scheduled for September 13, 2022, after months of public testnet. Upon launch, Aada V1 will become the first lending and borrowing protocol to launch on the Cardano mainnet.
After Binance, FTX Signs Agreement With The S.Korean City Of Busan To Launch Crypto Exchange
South Korean port city Busan has forged a partnership with Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to help the city develop a local cryptocurrency exchange and boost blockchain-based businesses. Busan Taps FTX To Boost Blockchain Adoption. South Korea’s second-biggest city Busan is looking to become a global blockchain hub. FTX will...
Why This Seasoned Investor Thinks Bitcoin Is “One Of The Worst Cryptocurrencies” Without Utility
Chief investment officer and co-founder of pioneering crypto VC fund Cyber Capital, Justin Bons, has joined the cadre of bitcoin sceptics, referring to it as “one of the worst cryptocurrencies”. Bons also portrayed the flagship cryptocurrency as a “purely speculative asset without utility”. Bitcoin’s Lack Of...
Cardano’s September Vasil Hard Fork FOMO Boosts Enthusiasm As $1 ADA Price Beckons
Cardano adherents may have to wait until September for the much anticipated Vasil Hardfork to pave the way for some issues to be ironed out. In his latest update on the upgrade, Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson stated that everything was looking pretty good, adding that no major bugs or issues had been found.
USDC Releases Its Assets Reserves Report As Other Stablecoins Stumble
Stablecoin issuers have been under the radar over the quality of the reserves backing the tokens they issue. Circle Internet Financial LLC (Circle), the issuer of stablecoin USDC, has released its reserves report as of July 31, 2022. A bold transparency statement on Circle’s website states that: “The stablecoins we issue are built to a higher standard. That’s why USD Coin (USDC) is always redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars, and Euro Coin (EUROC) is always redeemable 1:1 for euros. Always”.
BullDogeChain’s Unique Platform Caters To The Future Of The Crypto Industry
BullDogeChain, a decentralized blockchain project, has created a unique platform that improves the scalability, security, and efficiency of current protocols to cater to the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. BullDogeChain guiding principle is “to take all the powerful, futuristic and practical concepts of previous blockchain generations, unify them, and then...
Mastercard Unlocks Huge Feat With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Payments Card For Millions Of Users
Mastercard is set to partner with the global crypto exchange Binance to launch a crypto payments card for consumers. Mastercard, like most other payment brands, is showing increasing interest in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency adoption rate has recently increased despite the persistent Crypto Winter. Mastercard’s recent move is set to grow the adoption rate even further.
Futures Trading on WhiteBIT: Complete Guide
Trading futures contracts in the area of cryptocurrency is considered one of the most fruitful ways to gain significant income on crypto, effective risk management, and more. Futures trading is available on not that many platforms due to the complex nature of its implementation. However, WhiteBIT has recently launched trading...
Aave, Chainlink, And Lynqyo May Present Enormous Opportunities
Cryptocurrencies have come a long way in terms of adoption and value in the past few years. As a result, people are shifting their attention to cryptocurrencies. There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies will have great potential in the future. In 2022, the cryptocurrency market experienced a titanic collapse. In...
CBDCs Present The Strongest Use Case For The Digital Assets’ Ecosystem For Now, Says Singapore Financial Regulator
According to the Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, the most promising use cases for digital assets are in cross-border payment and settlement, trade finance, and pre- and post-trade capital market activities. Menon said so while delivering the opening address at the Green Shoots seminar in Singapore on August 29, 2022.
Need Additional Funds to Pay Bills? Have A Look At Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, Solana
It is no doubt that adulthood is 90% bills payment and 10% others. Day-to-day activities require us to spend a certain amount of money, which in most cases is inevitable. If you ever heard the phrase “money makes the world go round?” you would agree that this is undisputed.
