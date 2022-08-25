ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady will start Bucs' preseason finale vs. Colts

By Field Level Media
 6 days ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits in the tunnel before playing the Los Angeles Rams during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady will start the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' final preseason game against the host Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, coach Todd Bowles said Thursday.

"Anyone's that healthy will play," Bowles said.

Brady is healthy after returning to the team earlier this week following an 11-day absence due to personal reasons. The three-time NFL MVP and 15-time Pro Bowl selection likely won't play long for the Bucs, who are adjusting to numerous moving parts due to injuries during this preseason.

"It's important for game continuity," Bowles said. "We have some new guys on the O-line. We have some new guys at receiver. Other than having practice together, we need to see them in a game and certain situations and just to flow of it no matter how long it is. We just need to see."

Per Bowles, rookie Luke Goedeke will start at left guard on Saturday. The second-round pick is competing for a starting role after guard Aaron Stinnie sustained a season-ending knee injury.

--Field Level Media

