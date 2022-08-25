Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
Monmouth College's Great Lecture Series Returns September 3 with Exploration of the Moon
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 31, 2022) Although outstanding talks by Monmouth College faculty never went away during the pandemic, the school's Great Lecture Series did, but it will return this fall, starting September 3. The series features Monmouth faculty giving free public talks prior to home football games. The talks will...
rcreader.com
Hawkeye Marching Band Returns to Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, IOWA (August 31, 2022) — More than 260 current University of Iowa students are members of the 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the "top ten college marching bands in the nation," according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference's marching bands whose halftime show is "worth the watch," according to Sports Illustrated.
rcreader.com
ImpactLife Announces Special Hours for Blood Collection on Labor Day
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 30, 2022) — Facing just a one- to three-day supply of most blood components, ImpactLife is announcing special hours at many of its donor center locations on Labor Day. Nineteen of the blood center’s 22 donor center locations will be open for donors who wish to support the region’s blood supply on Monday, September 5. (See below for complete listing of hours and locations.)
rcreader.com
Jordan Snarr of Davenport, Iowa, Admitted to Utah State University as First-Year College Student
LOGAN, UTAH (August 30, 2022) — Jordan Snarr, from Davenport, Iowa, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the Fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Snarr will attend USU at the USU Main campus. Since its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rcreader.com
William Fitzsimmons, September 11
Sunday, September 11, 7 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. With his 2021 album Ready the Astronaut praised by Pop Matters for its singer/songwriter's "artistry in exploring two stories with nuance and creativity" that results in a "smart and insightful record," William Fitzsimmons headlines a September 11 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the Jacksonville, Illinois resident a three-time iTunes Award winner for albums including The Sparrow & the Crow and Goodnight.
rcreader.com
Beth Grabin Hired as Chief Financial Officer of Ascentra Credit Union
BETTENDORF, IOWA (August 30, 2022) — Ascentra Credit Union is pleased to announce that Beth Grabin has joined their Senior Management Team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She brings to the position 22 years of finance and accounting experience through positions held with organizations throughout Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa.
rcreader.com
“Captivated by Japan: Laura Musser McColm & Her Era” and Sean Fitzgibbon Exhibits, September 3 through October 23
Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Maquoketa IA. Visitors to the Muscatine Art Center can explore two very different stories from Muscatine’s past from September 3 through October 23, with the venue's main floor hosting Captivated by Japan: Laura Musser McColm & Her Era, and the Stanley Gallery's middle floor housing a series of graphic illustrations by Sean Fitzgibbon.
rcreader.com
Texas Hippie Coalition, September 10
Saturday, September 10, 8 p.m. With their most recent album High in the Saddle praised by Metal Temple as "crisp, resonating, and thick with bass which compliments Big Dad Ritch's vocals," the heavy-metal and southern-rock musicians of Texas Hippie Coalition headline a September 10 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, their 2019 recording's song "Tongue Like a Devil" boasting what Maximum Volume Music called "a hook so big you could hang your barbecue on it."
IN THIS ARTICLE
rcreader.com
Jo Ivy Young and Jeffrey Wolf, September 1
Thursday, September 1, 5:30 p.m. Rock Island Public Library Main Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. On September 1, the winners of the Midwest Writing Center's 2021 and 2022 Great River Writer's Retreats will share their talents at the Rock Island Public Library's downtown branch, with the public invited to appreciate the literary stylings of this year's recipient Jo Ivy Young and last year's honoree Jeffrey Wolf.
rcreader.com
Living Proof Exhibit's “A Visualization of Hope,” September 10 through January 1
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Presented by the area nonprofit Living Proof Exhibit, an organization that celebrates the creative spirit of those impacted by cancer, the eagerly awaited annual exhibition A Visualization of Hope will bring messages of strength and resilience to Davenport's Figge Art Museum September 10 through January 1, with Living Proof Exhibit's collection boasting beautiful and evocative works by cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities.
rcreader.com
Monday, September 5 Labor Day Parade to Be Held in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 31, 2022) — We have had a record number of entries this year and we invite everyone to come and watch the 39th Annual Quad City Federation of Labor, Labor Day parade. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is brother, Tony Bultinck, President of...
rcreader.com
311, September 10
Saturday, September 10, 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Revered for such chart-topping singles as "Down," "Love Song," and "Don't Tread On Me," the genre-hopping alternative-rock talents of 311 headline a September 10 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, their latest album Voyager praised by Cryptic Rock as "yet another impressive release by a band who continues to stay young and flourish more than two decades into their own voyage."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rcreader.com
Son Monarcas Brings Latin Fusion, Dance to Moline Library
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 31, 2022) — Immerse yourself in song and dance with a lively, interactive performance from Son Monarcas, Friday, September 23, 12PM. This event will be held at the Moline Public Library as part of Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series. Registration is not required. The musicians...
rcreader.com
2022 Beaux Arts Fall Fair, September 10 and 11
Figge Art Museum Plaza, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Returning to its traditional stomping grounds of the Figge Art Museum Plaza after a spring weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, the 2022 Beaux Arts Fall Fair will treat visitors to an outdoor celebration of visual arts and fine crafts on September 11 and 12, with the annual event featuring food, live music, children's activities, free spin art, and works for sale by dozens of gifted Midwestern artists and vendors.
rcreader.com
Duane Betts, September 10
Saturday, September 10, 6 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Lauded by Blues Rock Review for 2018's Sketches of American Music, which the outlet deemed "an excellent debut album," singer/songwriter, guitarist, and Allman Betts Band member Duane Betts headlines a September 10 solo concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his gifts leading All About Jazz to rave that "contemporary rock and blues may be in the hands of someone who not only appreciates its value, but may also have the talent(s) to do it justice."
rcreader.com
“Anne Frank: A History for Today,” September 1 through October 31
Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA. With the exhibit on display from September 1 through October 31 in conjunction with the community-wide Holocaust-remembrance project "Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” (OutOfDarknessQC.com), the story of one of the most inspirational figures in world history comes to life in Anne Frank: A History for Today, an expansive and moving touring exhibition hosted by Davenport's Putnam Museum & Science Center.
rcreader.com
Medicare 101 at the Davenport Public Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 29, 2022) — The Davenport Public Library will be holding a Medicare 101 session at Fairmount on Thursday, September 1, 2PM. Open enrollment season is upon us. Join our educational presentation as we tackle the following topics:. • What does Medicare cover?. • How much can...
rcreader.com
“A Conversation with Marlee Matlin: From Oscar to West Wing and Beyond,” September 14
Presented by the Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline Public Libraries. A revered performer who, 35 years later, remains the youngest-ever winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress, film and television icon Marlee Matlin joins Illinois Libraries Present to share the highs and lows of her Hollywood career and journeys as an activist in A Conversation with Marlee Matlin: From Oscar to West Wing and Beyond, a virtual Deaf Awareness Month program presented mere months after her film CODA swept every category it was nominated in at the 2022 Oscars.
rcreader.com
Heads in Motion, September 10
Saturday, September 10, 7 p.m. The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA. Following successful indoor and outdoor performances at Davenport's River Music Experience Courtyard last summer and fall, the Quad Cities musicians and energetic talents of Heads in Motion return to Bettendorf venue The Tangled Wood on September 10, with the 10-piece ensemble paying tribute to Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and his iconic rock outfit Talking Heads.
rcreader.com
“Erwin Eisch, Mauricio Lasansky, & Zoya Cherkassky: Artists Remember,” September 10 through January 15
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. From September 10 through January 15, the works of three accomplished and innovative printmakers will be on view in the Figge Art Museum's Erwin Eisch, Mauricio Lasansky, & Zoya Cherkassky: Artists Remember, the Davenport venue's exhibition presented in conjunction with the community-wide Holocaust-remembrance project "Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” (OutOfDarknessQC.com).
Comments / 0