Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Apecoin are set to make significant strides in 2022
The crypto world has seen better times since its recent popularity, but that has not dwindled the faith that crypto enthusiasts have in the industry. Amidst the bearish flow of the market, some people believe that the industry will rise again. With this in mind, Ethereum (ETH), Apecoin (APE), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three new coins geared to achieve maximum headways for their holders when the market gets back up.
SEC Will Continue Treating Crypto-Assets Like Other Securities, Regardless Of Their Technology – Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler has insisted that his agency will continue being a “cop on the beat” concerning policing crypto-assets despite claims that they are not securities. In his latest Op-Ed published by the WSJ, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair stated that he did not see any reason for treating the crypto market differently from traditional markets “just because it uses a different technology.” According to him, despite the US federal securities laws being over 85 years old, they generally protected investors, including those in the crypto sector.
Why This Seasoned Investor Thinks Bitcoin Is “One Of The Worst Cryptocurrencies” Without Utility
Chief investment officer and co-founder of pioneering crypto VC fund Cyber Capital, Justin Bons, has joined the cadre of bitcoin sceptics, referring to it as “one of the worst cryptocurrencies”. Bons also portrayed the flagship cryptocurrency as a “purely speculative asset without utility”. Bitcoin’s Lack Of...
Cardano’s September Vasil Hard Fork FOMO Boosts Enthusiasm As $1 ADA Price Beckons
Cardano adherents may have to wait until September for the much anticipated Vasil Hardfork to pave the way for some issues to be ironed out. In his latest update on the upgrade, Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson stated that everything was looking pretty good, adding that no major bugs or issues had been found.
Look Out For HUH Exchange (HUH), Solana (SOL) And Tron (TRX) In September 2022
HUH Exchange (HUH) The HUH Network (HUH) is an EVM-compatible base layer blockchain that supports smart contracts and DApps. Because of its EVM compatibility, projects from other EVM-compatible blockchains can be easily ported over to the HUH Network (HUH). The HUH Network (HUH) uses the HUH Token (HUH) as its native cryptocurrency, and it has speedy transactions at meager costs, thanks to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.
Mt. Gox Creditors Debunk Rumours Of An Imminent Massive BTC Dump
Several Mt. Gox creditors have dispelled rumours of a plan by the exchange to release a considerable stash of Bitcoins owed to creditors later this month, potentially leading to a massive dump on the cryptocurrency. In the past week, crypto Twitter and other social media spaces have been awash with...
Aave, Chainlink, And Lynqyo May Present Enormous Opportunities
Cryptocurrencies have come a long way in terms of adoption and value in the past few years. As a result, people are shifting their attention to cryptocurrencies. There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies will have great potential in the future. In 2022, the cryptocurrency market experienced a titanic collapse. In...
Futures Trading on WhiteBIT: Complete Guide
Trading futures contracts in the area of cryptocurrency is considered one of the most fruitful ways to gain significant income on crypto, effective risk management, and more. Futures trading is available on not that many platforms due to the complex nature of its implementation. However, WhiteBIT has recently launched trading...
Over 50% Of All BTC Trade Volumes On Exchanges Are Fake – Forbes
Bitcoin dominates the digital assets markets, being the firstborn crypto and the most publicised. It accounts for over 40% of the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation. While Bitcoin trade volumes are expected to outpace those of other cryptocurrencies considerably, recent data shows these values might have been blown out of proportion.
Mastercard Unlocks Huge Feat With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Payments Card For Millions Of Users
Mastercard is set to partner with the global crypto exchange Binance to launch a crypto payments card for consumers. Mastercard, like most other payment brands, is showing increasing interest in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency adoption rate has recently increased despite the persistent Crypto Winter. Mastercard’s recent move is set to grow the adoption rate even further.
The Merge Gets A Soft Date As Ethereum Devs Complete Upgrade Of All Public Testnets
Ethereum’s transition from a proof of work to a proof of stake consensus network is almost here. According to an announcement by the Ethereum Foundation, the upgrade of all public testnets is now complete setting up The Merge ready for Ethereum’s mainnet. The transition will involve a two-step...
CBDCs Present The Strongest Use Case For The Digital Assets’ Ecosystem For Now, Says Singapore Financial Regulator
According to the Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, the most promising use cases for digital assets are in cross-border payment and settlement, trade finance, and pre- and post-trade capital market activities. Menon said so while delivering the opening address at the Green Shoots seminar in Singapore on August 29, 2022.
Aada Finance Announces The Launch Date Of Its Lending And Borrowing App On Cardano
Aada Finance, a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, announced the launch of the long-awaited Aada Finance V1 on the Cardano mainnet. According to the team, the release is scheduled for September 13, 2022, after months of public testnet. Upon launch, Aada V1 will become the first lending and borrowing protocol to launch on the Cardano mainnet.
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulator Launches Guidelines on Marketing
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) recently announced new regulatory guidelines on advertising, marketing and the promotion of virtual assets to advance responsible business growth across the digital asset industry. According to a report by Khaleej Times, the guidelines were laid out with the objective of “providing a progressive...
