Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Three shooting incidents in Lancaster being investigated, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three shooting incidents recently took place in Lancaster, thankfully all ending with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. The first incident took place on August 29, around 3:15 p.m.. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S Ann St. for...
local21news.com
Three arrested for armed robbery in York County
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
local21news.com
Amber Alert | Reading teen abducted, PSP says
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — An Amber Alert was sent out looking for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, missing from Reading, Pa. Pennsylvania State Police say, Kalia-Henry was last seen at 2 a.m. on August 31 in the area of Schuylkill Ave. in Reading City. Kalia-Henry was wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants. Kalia-Henry is 5'1" in height, weighing around 106 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes.
local21news.com
$600 worth of counterfeit bills used at Best Buy, police seek identity of suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township police are investigating a counterfeiting incident that took place at Best Buy in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road. Authorities say on July 23 around 5:00 PM a black female in a red shirt passed $600.00 worth of counterfeit bills to complete a purchase and then left the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
local21news.com
Columbia man sentenced for role in drug delivery resulting in death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Columbia man was sentenced to 11-25 years in prison Monday after being convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine, and criminal use of a communication facility. Jeffrey Shackelford, 48 of the 500 block of Goldfinch...
local21news.com
Lebanon County DA rules state trooper shooting was justified
Lebanon, Lebanon County — After a nearly 10-month investigation, a fatal State Police involved shooting in Lebanon County has been ruled to be justified. But, the trooper and the Lebanon County District Attorney are under intense scrutiny following the incident. "Our biggest concern is that there is equal justice...
local21news.com
19-year-old York County man will spend 12-25 years behind bars for role in robbery/murder
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York County man pled guilty to murder of the third degree and criminal conspiracy to robbery on Monday afternoon in connection with the death of 41-year-old Whispering Wind Bear Spirit in May of 2021. Officials say 19-year-old Nicholas Strada was sentenced to 12-25...
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Harrisburg restaurateur sentenced to 111 months for drug trafficking
On August 29, 2022, Nyree Letterlough, who also goes by "Gram" or "Grammie," was sentenced to 111 months in prison by a District Court Judge for trafficking cocaine, and weapons offenses. According to a United States Attorney, in November 2021, Letterlough was convicted by a jury for drug trafficking, possessing...
local21news.com
$1 million Scratch-Off sold at Lancaster retailer
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off was sold by a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County, according to PA lottery. The retailer who sold the ticket, Turkey Hill on West State St., Quarryville. Turkey Hill also received a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
local21news.com
Safer Communities Act proposal getting applause from local crime intervention programs
Crime intervention program coordinators are applauding President Biden’s proposal for the Safer Communities Act. They say a big investment in youth is needed, so there can be more graduations and fewer funerals. “We can break that cycle of violence at the youth level, we’ll be able to experience those...
local21news.com
PA casino leaders call for crackdown on illegal "skill games"
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Pennsylvania casino leaders call for crackdown on illegal "skill games” they claim are costing the state millions. Pennsylvanian’s Against Gaming Expansion estimates these games have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue in lottery ticket sales. But others argue,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Road closures expected during Biden's visit to Wilkes University
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced expected road closures ahead of President Biden's arrival in Wilkes-Barre tomorrow. He will be speaking at Wilkes University's Marts Center about his "Safer America Plan," so drivers are being reminded to expect delays, backups, and congestion in and around the area.
local21news.com
Plan to convert Old Central York HS site to indoor sports facility inching forward
North York, York County — Plans are in the works to turn an eyesore in North York into an indoor sports complex and community gathering spot. Glory has long since left the grounds of the Old Central York High School football stadium. Now developer Inch and Co has plans to turn this place around and make it a destination for people in York and beyond.
local21news.com
$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
local21news.com
International Overdose Awareness Day marked with event at Capitol
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and a group of parents who lost a child teamed up with lawmakers and awareness groups at an event at the Capitol. Several people were on hand to show support for their lost loved one. Many told their...
local21news.com
Proposed legislation to expand PA's Clean Slate Law would give more a second chance
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday to discuss expansion of Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate Law. The state was the first in the nation to pass the Clean Slate Law in 2018, helping more than 1.2 million of its residents with misdemeanors. “How...
local21news.com
$7 million grant providing free healthy snacks for elementary schools, announces Gov. Wolf
On August 31, Governor Tom Wolf announced a $7 million grant will be divided among 266 elementary schools across the commonwealth to provide students with fresh fruits and vegetables snacks during their school day. The funding is being awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).
local21news.com
United Steelworkers at BAE come to a 5-year tentative agreement
West Manchester Twp, York County — An 11th hour agreement helped 800 union workers at BAE Systems in York County avoid the picket line this morning. “Great feeling,” said Leroy Atwater with the United Steelworkers. In the eyes of the union, a strike was a foregone conclusion after...
Comments / 0