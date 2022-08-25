ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Three shooting incidents in Lancaster being investigated, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three shooting incidents recently took place in Lancaster, thankfully all ending with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. The first incident took place on August 29, around 3:15 p.m.. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S Ann St. for...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Three arrested for armed robbery in York County

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Amber Alert | Reading teen abducted, PSP says

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — An Amber Alert was sent out looking for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, missing from Reading, Pa. Pennsylvania State Police say, Kalia-Henry was last seen at 2 a.m. on August 31 in the area of Schuylkill Ave. in Reading City. Kalia-Henry was wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants. Kalia-Henry is 5'1" in height, weighing around 106 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bart Township, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
local21news.com

Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
DAUPHIN, PA
local21news.com

Columbia man sentenced for role in drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Columbia man was sentenced to 11-25 years in prison Monday after being convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine, and criminal use of a communication facility. Jeffrey Shackelford, 48 of the 500 block of Goldfinch...
COLUMBIA, PA
local21news.com

Lebanon County DA rules state trooper shooting was justified

Lebanon, Lebanon County — After a nearly 10-month investigation, a fatal State Police involved shooting in Lebanon County has been ruled to be justified. But, the trooper and the Lebanon County District Attorney are under intense scrutiny following the incident. "Our biggest concern is that there is equal justice...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Pennsylvania State Police#Robert Fulton Highway#Hispanic
local21news.com

Harrisburg restaurateur sentenced to 111 months for drug trafficking

On August 29, 2022, Nyree Letterlough, who also goes by "Gram" or "Grammie," was sentenced to 111 months in prison by a District Court Judge for trafficking cocaine, and weapons offenses. According to a United States Attorney, in November 2021, Letterlough was convicted by a jury for drug trafficking, possessing...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

$1 million Scratch-Off sold at Lancaster retailer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off was sold by a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County, according to PA lottery. The retailer who sold the ticket, Turkey Hill on West State St., Quarryville. Turkey Hill also received a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PA casino leaders call for crackdown on illegal "skill games"

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Pennsylvania casino leaders call for crackdown on illegal "skill games” they claim are costing the state millions. Pennsylvanian’s Against Gaming Expansion estimates these games have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue in lottery ticket sales. But others argue,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Road closures expected during Biden's visit to Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced expected road closures ahead of President Biden's arrival in Wilkes-Barre tomorrow. He will be speaking at Wilkes University's Marts Center about his "Safer America Plan," so drivers are being reminded to expect delays, backups, and congestion in and around the area.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
local21news.com

Plan to convert Old Central York HS site to indoor sports facility inching forward

North York, York County — Plans are in the works to turn an eyesore in North York into an indoor sports complex and community gathering spot. Glory has long since left the grounds of the Old Central York High School football stadium. Now developer Inch and Co has plans to turn this place around and make it a destination for people in York and beyond.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

United Steelworkers at BAE come to a 5-year tentative agreement

West Manchester Twp, York County — An 11th hour agreement helped 800 union workers at BAE Systems in York County avoid the picket line this morning. “Great feeling,” said Leroy Atwater with the United Steelworkers. In the eyes of the union, a strike was a foregone conclusion after...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy