Fort Loramie’s Carlie Goubeaux putts during the Miami East Invitational on Saturday at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris. Goubeaux shot a 92 for the Redskins and finished fifth individually. Fort Loramie finished first with a 350, 57 strokes ahead of second-place Graham. Aubrey Turner and Morgan Pleiman each shot personal-record 80s for Fort Loramie. Laura Gusching shot a 98. In the bottom photo, Russia’s Eliza Gariety tees off during Saturday’s invitational. Russia and Anna also participated.

FORT LORAMIE, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO