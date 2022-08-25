Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Diabetic support group to meet
ST. MARYS – The Diabetic Support Group will meet on Monday evening, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, Suite D, at 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys. The daytime meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building.
Sidney Daily News
EverHeart Hospice earns caregiver satisfaction award
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “superior performer” for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year for the Indiana location. The annual...
Sidney Daily News
Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors
GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9-18. Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Fort Loramie girls golf wins Miami East Invitational
Fort Loramie’s Carlie Goubeaux putts during the Miami East Invitational on Saturday at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris. Goubeaux shot a 92 for the Redskins and finished fifth individually. Fort Loramie finished first with a 350, 57 strokes ahead of second-place Graham. Aubrey Turner and Morgan Pleiman each shot personal-record 80s for Fort Loramie. Laura Gusching shot a 98. In the bottom photo, Russia’s Eliza Gariety tees off during Saturday’s invitational. Russia and Anna also participated.
