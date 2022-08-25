ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

NewsTimes

New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Wednesday signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. “The goal here is build it and they will come,” Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said after signing the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NewsTimes

Letter: Rapini is only qualified candidate for CT secretary of state

The Secretary of the State (SOTS) has two primary roles:. First, manage election and voting affairs. Dominic Rapini is a proven, common-sense, non-wasteful, election-policy advocate, defender of the Connecticut Constitution, certified state election moderator, and responsible for helping election officials identify red flags including 400k-plus names that could be cleaned from the state’s voter rolls.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Tennessee gov: Efforts underway through school safety order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that an executive order on school safety from June has so far produced a new mobile app, school behavioral health professionals in each county and updated law enforcement training and security assessments. Lee says more than 10,000 Tennesseans are...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsTimes

9 things to know about CT state troopers' fake ticket scheme

Four Connecticut State Police troopers, all from the same unit, collectively created 636 fake traffic tickets during a nine-month span in 2018 to make it appear they were more productive than they actually were, according to reports by internal affairs investigators. That figure doesn’t include an untold number of additional...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Guy Fieri's new show features Connecticut musician in house band

Known for his Emmy Award-nominated shows and numerous casual restaurants, Guy Fieri has become a restaurateur synonymous with the Food Network. This Wednesday, Fieri will once again unleash a new program onto the Food Network to join his pantheon shows such as “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
CONNECTICUT STATE

