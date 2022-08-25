Read full article on original website
Review shows a dozen companies in Pritzker's investments earned billions in state business
(The Center Square) – An investigation has revealed that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s investments include companies that earned more than $20 billion in state business since he took office. In 2019, Pritzker promised to divest his personal fortune of investments in state contractors and to transfer his portfolio into...
Alabama legislators could extend state’s Jobs Act, remove incentives cap
(The Center Square) – All or portions of the tax credit incentives within Alabama’s seven-year-old Jobs Act could be extended through 2028 with a higher cap on payouts, based on a proposal a legislative-appointed commission is mulling over. The newly formed Joint Study Commission on Renewing Incentives, formed...
Transportation, school safety in Massachusetts legislation
(The Center Square) – Gov. Charlie Baker has filed a supplement fiscal year 2022 budget. The governor announced Wednesday morning that the $840 million document will include investments in transportation, health and human services, school safety, and other needs. “With tax revenues coming in far above budgeted amounts this...
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
Indiana receives additional $187M federal funds to improve broadband access
(The Center Square) — Indiana has been awarded $187 million for broadband infrastructure through the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund, which will provide high-speed internet to more than 50,000 Hoosiers who lack access to adequate service. This round of funding is in addition to previous grants of...
New Hampshire lawmakers urged not to override Sununu on ivermectin bill
(The Center Square) – Public health groups are urging New Hampshire lawmakers to sustain Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of a bill authorizing pharmacists to dispense the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without a prescription. The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the bill in the previous session allowing pharmacists to make the...
Will Washington State Constitution's broad property protections nix capital gains tax?
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Constitution has the broadest definition of "property" of any state in the nation. So argued Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, in a recent post and news release. According to...
Louisiana schools don’t have to implement Biden’s new transgender protections, official says
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is telling local school leaders they are under no obligation to implement a proposal by the Biden administration that would expand access for transgender students to girls sports teams and bathrooms. Brumley spelled out his stance in a message sent...
Teacher strikes in Washington are illegal, but still occurring in King County
(The Center Square) – Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent...
South Carolina to receive $190M in additional redistributed federal road funds
(The Center Square) — South Carolina will be receiving $190 million in federal funding for roadwork, the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The funding is redistributed from federal funds not used by other states over the past year. The funds require a 20% state match, which SCDOT said it has in place after the state Legislature put $120 million in this year’s budget to match federal highway funds, including this project.
No timeline given for decision in Louisiana lawsuit over horseracing regulations
(The Center Square) — A three-judge panel with the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in New Orleans on Tuesday in lawsuits challenging the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, a nonprofit created by Congress in 2020 to regulate the industry. "While no industry is without its...
California regulators request EV charge pause, energy conservation for heat
(The Center Square) – With extreme heat expected to hit California and the West through Labor Day Weekend, California grid operators are calling on residents to voluntarily conserve electricity by avoiding the use of large electronics and even stop charging electric vehicles. The California Independent System Operator issued a...
Virginia tourism did well during summer, still facing worker shortage
(The Center Square) – The Virginia tourism industry performed well during the summer months despite high rates of inflation and expensive gas prices, but continued to have problems filling roles amid an industry-wide worker shortage. “The Virginia tourism industry saw a strong summer, especially among weekend leisure travelers,” Caroline...
Electric boat maker bringing 100 jobs to West Virginia
(The Center Square) – The electric boating company Pure Watercraft will manufacture its electric pontoon boats in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, which the company says will bring the region about 100 full-time jobs. Pure Watercraft plans to invest at least $5 million to build its plant at...
Eviction process varies from county to county, Oklahoma study finds
Courts handle evictions cases so differently from county to county that it can almost seem like different laws are being applied, according to a new statewide study from the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation. The differences seem particularly glaring between rural and urban counties, with some courts hearing only a...
Hemp farming, health of state farms on menu heading into next session
PERRY — After years of lobbying by the agricultural industry, state lawmakers this year passed a controversial measure meant to help keep farmers out of the courtroom. So, what’s next for ag-minded policy movers and shakers under the Gold Dome?. With the legislative session still five months away...
Minnesota ranks ninth in safety
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is the ninth-safest state in the U.S., based on TOP’s August data analysis of 37 factors. The report covers six key dimensions: personal safety, public safety, financial safety, mental health, transportation and infrastructure, and public security. Personal safety and public safety together accounted for half of the states’ scores.
Michigan library defunded over LGBTQ books hits $245,000 on GoFundMe
(The Center Square) – A GoFundMe fundraising site has garnered more than $245,000 in support of a Michigan library for about a year after voters rejected its millage, angry over LGBTQ books. Patmos Library in Jamestown Township faced closure next year after voters rejected an Aug. 2 library millage...
Tennessee's claim of $24.2B in 2021 tourism spending questioned by experts
(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s Department of Tourism is touting a report saying that the state brought in a record $24.2 billion in tourism spending in 2021. That number came from a report commissioned and paid for by the department and completed by a company called Tourism Economics, a subsidiary of another company named Oxford Economics whose purpose is to conduct these reports for clients.
Eastern Idaho Public Health Holds Naloxone Training
Today is International Overdose Awareness Day… Eastern Idaho Public Health held a Naloxone training this afternoon. Every year on August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal is to create an understanding of overdoses, reduce the stigma around drug-related deaths...and create change. Idaho Drug Overdose Mortality Data from...
