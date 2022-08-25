ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
These are Spotify’s most streamed songs of the summer

Spotify has settled a debate that resurfaces summer after summer: What was the biggest song of the season?. The streaming service released Wednesday two 20-song lists — one rounding up Spotify's most streamed songs globally and another in just the U.S. — compiled with user listening data from May 29 to Aug. 29.
Lindsay Lohan and her brother re-create old pic from ‘Parent Trap’ era

On Tuesday, Lindsay Lohan shared a photo of her and her brother Dakota Lohan re-creating an old picture they took together outside in London when they were kids. In the original snap, Lindsay Lohan held her baby brother up outside of the city's Big Ben tower. It appears the photo was captured when she was filming for "The Parent Trap," which was released in 1998. Lindsay Lohan played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the movie.
Fans are rallying for Carol Burnett, 89, to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Could an iconic comedy show welcome a comedy icon?. On Monday, “Saturday Night Live” asked fans on its social media channels who they would like to see host the classic program, prompting an outpouring of support for Carol Burnett. “Guys, Carol Burnett. Come ON. Please?” comedian Patton Oswalt...
Brendan Fraser describes transformation into 600-pound man for ‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser said that portraying an obese man in his latest film "The Whale" was a physically challenging, yet rewarding experience. Based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter, "The Whale" is the story of Charlie, an English teacher who has been estranged from his ex-wife and daughter for the past 17 years, and has grown "dangerously obese since his partner's death," per Playbill. Fraser plays Charlie as he "fends off family, friends and church as he doggedly tries to connect with his estranged daughter."
Lisa Marie Presley says she was ‘destroyed’ by son’s death in raw essay

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Lisa Marie...
Pink shares heartbreaking photo of final moments with her late father

Pink is paying tribute to her late father, Jim Moore, who died in August 2021 at age 75. “I sat with you tonight dad. One year ago. It was the last time I sat with you,” Pink began an Instagram post on Saturday. “You were sleeping. Like when I was two and three and would sneak into your room during a thunderstorm and stand inches from your face. Waiting for you to wake up and see me.”
