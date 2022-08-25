This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited to be at game week. We had our first practice yesterday, just in spiders. We’ll go full pads today and take it into our normal week. A lot of the game plan was put in last week, but still some fine tuning. Still a lot of mistakes that we’re making, especially with some of our newer players, younger guys that we need to get caught up to speed. Bottom line is we need to play. We need to play somebody else and quit banging around with each other. Our plan is to play an awful lot of guys, especially on special teams, because we have 39 new guys on our roster, and we need to get them acclimated to playing college football at K State. So, it’ll be exciting week for us.”

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO