College Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota

How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
MANHATTAN, KS
UCLA legend Bill Walton asked for reaction to Big Ten move

UCLA's Big Ten move sparked a massive reaction, and Bill Walton became the latest to express his thoughts but instead of offering an opinion, simply said that he 'loves UCLA.' To call Walton one of the most dominant players in program history would be a massive understatement. He averaged 20.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game through 87 outings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst

Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
ATHENS, GA
Recruiting Insider: Michigan treating family of five-star QB Jadyn Davis ‘like family’

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Paul Finebaum torches Nebraska football leadership, Scott Frost situation

Nebraska has no one to blame but itself for its current state of disarray involving head football coach Scott Frost, according to Paul Finebaum, following Saturday's 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Finebaum assessed the Huskers this week and torched Nebraska's leadership for continuing to try and guide a sinking ship in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
GREENSBORO, NC
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with South Dakota

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited to be at game week. We had our first practice yesterday, just in spiders. We’ll go full pads today and take it into our normal week. A lot of the game plan was put in last week, but still some fine tuning. Still a lot of mistakes that we’re making, especially with some of our newer players, younger guys that we need to get caught up to speed. Bottom line is we need to play. We need to play somebody else and quit banging around with each other. Our plan is to play an awful lot of guys, especially on special teams, because we have 39 new guys on our roster, and we need to get them acclimated to playing college football at K State. So, it’ll be exciting week for us.”
MANHATTAN, KS
