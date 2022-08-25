Read full article on original website
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
POLLS: No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coming off a College Football Playoff Appearance last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “Game week’s finally here,” Arkansas...
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
UCLA legend Bill Walton asked for reaction to Big Ten move
UCLA's Big Ten move sparked a massive reaction, and Bill Walton became the latest to express his thoughts but instead of offering an opinion, simply said that he 'loves UCLA.' To call Walton one of the most dominant players in program history would be a massive understatement. He averaged 20.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game through 87 outings.
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Everything Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Said Monday Ahead of Ohio State
The 2022 college football season for Notre Dame begins on Saturday. The Fighting Irish head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media on Monday about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the season-opening matchup...
Recruiting Insider: Michigan treating family of five-star QB Jadyn Davis ‘like family’
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Paul Finebaum torches Nebraska football leadership, Scott Frost situation
Nebraska has no one to blame but itself for its current state of disarray involving head football coach Scott Frost, according to Paul Finebaum, following Saturday's 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Finebaum assessed the Huskers this week and torched Nebraska's leadership for continuing to try and guide a sinking ship in the Big Ten.
What Notre Dame players said about Ohio State heading into top-five matchup
The primetime matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame is just around the corner. The Fighting Irish come to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night in what many believe is the best game of the year in the 2022 college football season. This contest marks the first...
Frost clarifies creativity comment from postgame, says Whipple is 'elite' play caller
Back in the U.S. for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost clarified his comments about offensive creativity following the loss to Northwestern. No, Frost said, that wasn’t a rebuke of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s play calling, but rather a commentary on needing more spice in the running game.
N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
Three important players for Iowa on offense in the season opener against South Dakota State
Iowa and South Dakota State will go head to head in the season-opener for both teams on Saturday, Sept. 3, inside Kinnick Stadium. Who are the three most important players for Iowa on offense against the Jackrabbits? Here are three to mention based on their matchups. RB Gavin Williams -...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Indiana
CHAMPAIGN —Illinois notched a Week Zero win for the second consecutive year, now head coach Bret Bielema and his team will try to do what it didn't a year ago: win the next game. Illinois cruised past Wyoming, 38-6, on Saturday and will travel to Indiana on Friday night...
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Hogs, says Bearcats 'are ready for this'
Arkansas and Cincinnati are just days away from meeting in one of the best Week 1 games on the slate. The top-25 showdown will have serious, long-term implications. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman garnered some laughs when he described the importance of the first few possessions against Cincinnati using a party reference.
Elite athlete plans to return to Tennessee after summer visit, offer
A highly ranked Class of 2024 athlete who visited Tennessee for the first time last month says he's hoping to return to Knoxville this season for one of the Vols' home games.
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with South Dakota
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited to be at game week. We had our first practice yesterday, just in spiders. We’ll go full pads today and take it into our normal week. A lot of the game plan was put in last week, but still some fine tuning. Still a lot of mistakes that we’re making, especially with some of our newer players, younger guys that we need to get caught up to speed. Bottom line is we need to play. We need to play somebody else and quit banging around with each other. Our plan is to play an awful lot of guys, especially on special teams, because we have 39 new guys on our roster, and we need to get them acclimated to playing college football at K State. So, it’ll be exciting week for us.”
Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with talent
College football will see a spectacle unfold this week in Columbus. The No. 2 Buckeyes will host No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). In the College Football Playoff era, this is just the 15th regular-season matchup between a pair of top-5 teams. Will it even...
How to watch No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston, streaming link
Texas A&M football season is back and the Aggies will play an in-state foe from just down the road to start the year off. They host Sam Houston this coming weekend in the season opener for both teams. The Bearkats will make the hour drive to College Station as the programs face off for the 13th time in school history.
