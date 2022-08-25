Read full article on original website
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
NHL
Roman Josi Seems Destined to Win Another Norris Trophy… But When?
"[Roman] Josi at some point in his career will win another Norris Trophy." NHL Network analyst Steve Konroyd said it. We're all thinking it. So when will it happen?. By all accounts, 2021-22 was a career year for the Predators captain. He led all NHL defensemen with 96 points (23g-73a - both career highs) in 80 games, the most points in a season by a defenseman since Phil Housley had 97 points in 1992-93. He also led defensemen in power-play goals (11) and shots on goal (281). He was eighth in the NHL in average time on ice per game (25:33), and he's had at least 50 points in six of the past eight seasons. His 402 career assists are currently a franchise record.
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
Sillinger, Podkolzin can take big step forward in 2022-23; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey breakout candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:. Top 250 | Cheat sheet. NOTES:...
NHL
Mateychuk in no rush to make Blue Jackets, NHL debut
COLUMBUS -- As thrilled as Denton Mateychuk was to be the 12th pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, he understands his journey to the NHL is in its early stages. He was five days shy of his 18th birthday when his name was called July...
NHL
Red Wings release 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and schedule
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released their 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and a complete tournament schedule for the event, held from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Monday, Sept. 19 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich. The team consists of 24 recent draft picks, free agent signees and tryouts who will battle against prospect teams from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Three questions facing San Jose Sharks
Improving goal scoring, settling on top goalie among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the San Jose Sharks. [Sharks 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will the Sharks be...
NHL
Coyotes Name Lee Stempniak as Director of Player Development
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have named Lee Stempniak as the team's Director of Player Development. "We are very pleased to name Lee as our new director of player development," said Armstrong. "Lee was a hard-working player who had a very good career. He understands what it takes to get to the NHL and we are confident that he will do an excellent job developing our players."
NHL
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Kulikov from Minnesota
The Ducks have acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations. Kulikov, 31 (10/29/90), has appeared in 805 career NHL games with Minnesota, Edmonton, New Jersey, Winnipeg, Buffalo and Florida, recording 42-156=198 points with 494 penalty minutes (PIM). He set single-season career highs in points (4-24=28) and assists with the Panthers in 2011-12, and recorded career bests in games played (81), goals (8), shots on goal (127) and hits (125) in 2013-14.
NHL
Kulikov traded to Ducks by Wild for future considerations
Dmitry Kulikov was traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The Wild received future considerations. The 31-year-old defenseman had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 80 games last season, and was plus-23, the best total of his 13-season NHL career. Kulikov also had one assist in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.
NHL
Three questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins
Keeping core together, Jarry status as No. 1 goalie among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Penguins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Was keeping the...
NHL
Three questions facing Philadelphia Flyers
How new coach Tortorella mixes with roster among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How do the special teams...
NHL
Tessier dies at 89, Jack Adams Award winner in 1983
Coached Black Hawks for three seasons, won Stanley Cup as Avalanche scout. Orval Tessier, who won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 1983, died Aug. 25. He was 89. Tessier also was a scout with the Colorado Avalanche when they won the Stanley Cup in...
NHL
Boyd Bounces Back in 2021-22, 'Even More Excited' for Upcoming Season
Coyotes forward notched personal bests in multiple categories last year, excited for training camp to kick off. As the NHL offseason begins to wind down, the number of players skating together at the Ice Den continues to increase. Informal skates or not, Coyotes center Travis Boyd competes to win. That...
NHL
State Your Case: Can Campbell help Oilers make deeper run in playoffs?
NHL.com writers debate whether goalie is missing piece for Edmonton. Jack Campbell is the new No. 1 goalie for the Edmonton Oilers after signing a five-year, $25 million contract with them July 13. The 30-year-old was 31-9-6 with a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and five shutouts in 49 games (47 starts) for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He was 3-4 with a 3.15 GAA and .897 save percentage in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.
NHL
Inside look at San Jose Sharks
Seek to end postseason drought with veteran roster under new GM Grier, new coach Quinn. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the San Jose Sharks. Logan Couture said he's embracing the San Jose Sharks' fresh approach...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jake Christiansen
The numbers were almost eye-popping. When Jake Christiansen returned to Everett of the WHL for a fifth season with the Silvertips, it was easy to expect big things from the then-20-year-old considering he had been a solid producer with the team in previous seasons. But even Christiansen likely didn't expect...
NHL
Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers
York, Cates on track to play in NHL this season; Gauthier ready to skate at Boston College. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers, according to NHL.com. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season...
NHL
Ducks, Community Partners to Reveal Street Hockey Rink at SLDC
12th Annual Power PLAY! Service Project Will Result in a Brand New Street Hockey Rink as Part of their Commitment to the Hockey is for Everyone Initiative and S.C.O.R.E. Program. August 30, 2022. The Anaheim Ducks today announced that the National Hockey League club (NHL) in partnership with the Anaheim...
NHL
Sabres to debut new black and red 3rd jersey this season
Team will wear new uniform set 12 times in 2022-23 The Buffalo Sabres will debut a new 3rd jersey based off the black and red jerseys from 1996-2006 in November 2022. The Buffalo Sabres have announced that the organization is adding a new black and red third jersey to its uniform set.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Kelly Hrudey
The former Islanders broadcaster and current Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster joins episode 29 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Kelly Hrudey joins episode 29 of the podcast. The goaltender and...
NHL
San Jose Sharks fantasy projections for 2022-23
Meier, Hertl could be solid producers; Karlsson in line for big season if healthy. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the San Jose Sharks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
