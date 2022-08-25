ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Recovered After Climber Falls to His Death at Mount Rainier

By The Chronicle staff
 6 days ago
Mount Rainier reflects light at sunset un this file photo.

Rangers at Mount Rainier National Park have reported the recovery of a body of a climber who fell to his death from a climbing route on the mountain’s south side earlier this week.

On Monday, Aug. 22, witnesses reported seeing a climber, later identified as Canadian national Chun Hui Zhang, 52, of Surrey, British Columbia, take a substantial fall while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier.

Zhang was on a private, recreational summit climb of Mount Rainier with friends.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, several unsuccessful attempts were made by mountain climbing guides and park service rangers to locate the fallen climber.

The body was located the following day by a team of rangers. Using a park service-contracted helicopter, rangers were able access and extricate the climber’s body. Guides and staff from International Mountain Guides and Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. provided valuable assistance with the incident.


