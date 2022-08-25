ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Jennifer Garner Spotted In Texas Working On Big Project

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1vGb_0hVG67X400
Photo: Getty Images

It seems parts of Austin will play a huge role in an upcoming Apple TV series. And so will Jennifer Garner !

The 13 Going on 30 icon was spotted around Central Texas while she was filming the upcoming show, The Last Thing He Told Me , according to MySanAntonio . A TikTok, which has since gone viral, shows Garner in front of Flower Child and the Congress bridge in Austin. She wasn't alone though. Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was also seen on the sets.

"Jennifer Garner filming on 5th St. in Austin, originally posted on Deux Moi’s Instagram story. Filming has already wrapped in the ATX," the TikTok caption reads.

@spilltheatx

Jennifer Garner filming on 5th St. in Austin, originally posted on Deux Moi’s Instagram story. Filming has already wrapped in the ATX. #jennifergarner #thelastthinghetoldme #austintx #austintiktok #deuxmoi #spilltheatx

♬ original sound - Spill the ATX

The Last Thing He Told Me is a limited Apple TV series based off Laura Dave 's novel. The show follows Hannah, who is played by Garner, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for answers about her husband's mysterious disappearance, according to MySanAntonio . The show, produced by Reese Witherspoon 's Hello Sunshine, also stars Aisha Tyler ( Criminal Minds ), Geoff Stults ( 7th Heaven ), John Harlan Kim ( The Librarians ) and Augusto Aguilera ( The Predator ), according to Deadline .

The show's release date is still unknown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
austinmonthly.com

How Madame Hipple Became Austin’s Greatest Psychic

A chance encounter in 1941 turned Augusta Hipple into Madame Hipple, Austin’s resident clairvoyant. While working as a janitor at the University of Texas, she was approached by a group of students with a problem: The football team had a crucial game against A&M, and they were seeking supernatural assistance. “A fortune teller?” she asked. “I am one.”
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait

Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Eater

15 Quintessential Austin Drive-Thrus

Forget those national fast food chain drive-thrus. Austin is chock full of local restaurants offering grub without the unbearable act of leaving your car. Some are classic city landmarks, like Sandy’s Hamburgers and drive-in Top Notch (though, yes, a drive-in, but still), which was lovingly featured in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused, while others are bucking the idea of what a typical drive-thru should offer, such as salad joint Baby Greens or the wood-grilled whole chickens offered at Fresa’s. With that, here are the best drive-thru restaurants and mini-chains found in Austin for quick-and-easy casual meals.
AUSTIN, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

Their Park Model Tiny Home in Austin, Texas

Momo and Casey own a “big” home, but by renting it out and living in a tiny house, they have the financial flexibility to start a new business — Momo’s Michelada! The couple got a park model tiny home in an Austin tiny house community that meets their needs.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Stults
Person
Laura Dave
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
John Harlan Kim
Person
Aisha Tyler
Person
Nikolaj Coster Waldau
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Eater

A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in the Fall

A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting sometime in mid-September or early October in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Central Texas#Actor#Tiktok#Congress#Atx#Spilltheatx
Austin Monitor

Austin loses advocate for the environment and people

Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox7austin.com

Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running

AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
AUSTIN, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy