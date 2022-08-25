Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 30, 2022
"Supporting and elevating the voices of women is a sacred task, and I hope that my work will enrich not only the Jewish community but the community at large." [The Dish] Barbecue and Ice Cream Fuel a Late Summer Win. Kevin Allen, kevin.allen@srqme.com. If I had to pick my absolute...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local investors break ground on $1.5 million retail flex development in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 29, 2022) – A group of local investors has broken ground on a $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot retail flex development located at 620 67th Street Cir E in Bradenton. The property, which will sit on 1.4 acres of land off State Road 64 and the Interstate 75 interchange, will address a growing need for flex space in the market.
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia praline, candy kitchen opens in Sarasota
Sarasota just got a whole lot sweeter. Nestled in St. Armands Circle is a new candy franchise that opened Aug. 25. River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen — the name pays homage to two gourmet candy brands that joined together — is located at 318 John Ringling Blvd.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County's new headquarters projected to cost $72M-$74M
Somewhere within 2 miles of Interstate 75 between Fruitville and Laurel roads was the target of the Sarasota County to build its new administration center, where it will relocate after it vacates its facility in downtown Sarasota. Settling on an 8-acre site in the Fruitville Farms development next to Celery...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota commissioners advance Lorraine Road rezone
After praising Lorraine Road residents for their class and patience during an Aug. 30 meeting, Sarasota County commissioners then voted to forward a move to allow light industrial and office uses that residents opposed between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. With Commissioner Michael Moran absent, the commissioner voted 3-1 to...
Ocala, Sarasota Two of the Most Popular Cities to Move to So Far in 2022, Report Shows
On Tuesday, moveBuddha released its “Mid-Year Migration Report” which shows that Ocala was the most popular city to move to so far in 2022. “This latest data shares details about where Americans are moving to and from since January 2022,” move Buddha noted. “Overall, there’s a slowdown in state-to-state moves. There are fewer swinging highs and lows, and a more moderate flow of migration between states.
Longboat Observer
Tour a hidden gem on a City Island trail
Winding through the mangroves on City Island is a hidden gem of a trail. Not only is the walk beautiful, but it also comes with narration. Go to the end of Ken Thompson Parkway; the entrance is next to the playground. It’s marked with a few signs and one tall pole, which provides a phone number for the Science and Environmental Council’s watershed audio tour, which started in 2009 with 15 stops through Sarasota and Manatee counties.
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota sets Labor Day schedules
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday. The following pickups will be delayed by one day: Monday collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection will not be interrupted.
usf.edu
A burst pipe pours wastewater into Sarasota waters
A corroded sewage pipe burst in Sarasota Friday night, impacting areas including Whitaker Bayou. City officials say about 340,000 gallons poured into the storm drainage system. Much of that flowed into the bayou, which flows into Sarasota Bay just north of downtown. Officials with the city's utilities department said they...
businessobserverfl.com
Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million
When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
WINKNEWS.com
Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda
There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
amisun.com
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 1-7
7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd. Visit McCurdysComedy.com. Don't confuse this comedian with Rich Little. Rob Little, a big act in the world of comedy, has been working standup clubs around the country for more than 20 years, and he made his way into the living rooms of people all across America with his work on "The Best Damn Sports Show Period."
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Floppy fries flare-up
Dispute: A vehicle inoperable after three years at an auto trim shop prompted a dispute between the vehicle owner and the business. The vehicle owner told the responding officer he had paid the business $2,500 for repairs, but the vehicle remained inoperable. The complainant told the officer he wanted the vehicle finished and restored to working order. The business owner explained rain had entered the vehicle because the sunroof was not closed while parked at another business, causing water and electrical damage that would cost an additional $1,500 to repair. The owner countered the damage occurred while at its current location. The business owner said the vehicle owner was advised of the cost of the repair in 2020, but declined, countering that the shop owner had previously offered to repair the damage and purchase needed parts. The car owner was provided instructions on how to file a civil lawsuit for damage to the vehicle and to be recover his $2,500. The complainant advised he would attempt to have the vehicle towed from its current location as soon as possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Manatee County girl found safe
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton girl missing since Saturday night has been found safe, officials confirm. Emma Holmes was last seen with her friends last night in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue. Her concerned family was set to begin a ground search but she was found safe in...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota region housing stock grew 10.9% from 2010 to 2020
Housing in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan statistical area has experienced explosive growth since 2020, but the decade between the 2008 recession and COVID-19 had already been trending upward here and in many higher-growth states and regions. Compared to a national average of 6.5% growth in new homes from 2010 to...
businessobserverfl.com
National wealth management firm leases 10,000 square feet in downtown Tampa
Northern Trust Corp. has leased space in a new Tampa development and will move from its nearby office. Northern Trust Corp. has leased 10,000 square feet at Water Street Tampa and will begin moving in the coming months. The Chicago financial services company’s new space is on the ninth floor...
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
