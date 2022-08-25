ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
wksu.org

Ohio may be home to $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant from Honda and LG

Honda and the Korean company LG are planning a $4 billion electric vehicle battery making factory in the U.S., and there are strong indications that it may end up in Ohio. This comes eight months after Intel announced a $20 billion computer chip making plant that could grow into the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facility.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Dayton-area abortion clinic says Ohio's six-week ban will force it to close soon

Dayton's only abortion clinic plans to close in mid-September unless laws banning most abortions in Ohio and Indiana are put on hold. A spokesperson for Women's Med, which operates a clinic in Dayton and another in Indianapolis, says about 90% of the women who have sought abortions at the Dayton clinic since Roe v. Wade was overturned in late June have not been able to get those procedures because of Ohio's new abortion ban.
DAYTON, OH
wksu.org

Ohio Debate Commission announces Akron debates for governor and U.S. Senate

The Ohio Debate Commission (ODC) is the latest organization to release its dates for planned debates for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. The organization wants to hold debates on Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library's main auditorium. But at this point, only one side has agreed to those events.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Arizona Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy