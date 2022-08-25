Read full article on original website
Morning Headlines: Jayland Walker family lawyer calls for transparency ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 31:. Jayland Walker family lawyer calls for transparency from Akron officials, police. Dayton-area abortion clinic says Ohio's six-week ban will force it to close soon. Ohio Supreme Court rejects Oberlin College’s appeal in defamation case. Universities partner to make earning a...
Ohio may be home to $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant from Honda and LG
Honda and the Korean company LG are planning a $4 billion electric vehicle battery making factory in the U.S., and there are strong indications that it may end up in Ohio. This comes eight months after Intel announced a $20 billion computer chip making plant that could grow into the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facility.
Dayton-area abortion clinic says Ohio's six-week ban will force it to close soon
Dayton's only abortion clinic plans to close in mid-September unless laws banning most abortions in Ohio and Indiana are put on hold. A spokesperson for Women's Med, which operates a clinic in Dayton and another in Indianapolis, says about 90% of the women who have sought abortions at the Dayton clinic since Roe v. Wade was overturned in late June have not been able to get those procedures because of Ohio's new abortion ban.
Ohio Debate Commission announces Akron debates for governor and U.S. Senate
The Ohio Debate Commission (ODC) is the latest organization to release its dates for planned debates for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. The organization wants to hold debates on Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library's main auditorium. But at this point, only one side has agreed to those events.
Ohio Debate Commission working to get Republican candidates onstage in October
The Ohio Debate Commission has released its schedule of events, two debates and a candidate forum, for three top statewide races this year. The commission is hosting a U.S. Senate debate, a gubernatorial debate and a forum for the race for chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. All three...
Biden student debt forgiveness provides some relief for Black Ohioans, just not enough
For federal student loan borrowers like Kalesha Scott, a Black, first-generation college student who hopes to finish her master’s degree at Wright State next year, U.S. President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program is a step in the right direction. But Scott, a mother of a one-year-old,...
